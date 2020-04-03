The county’s cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. According to the report from the Florida Department of Health released about 6:30 p.m. April 3, Pinellas has 318 cases. That’s 29 more than the number reported this morning.
Department of Health in Pinellas County confirmed another coronavirus death on Friday morning. An 85-year-old man has died, bringing the county’s death toll to seven.
According to DOH, 291 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 27 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 167, and 151 were women. Ages range from 6-95. Fifty-eight people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 261 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo continue to be the county’s hotspots. Seventy-one of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 58 are from Clearwater, 46 from Largo, 16 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 13 from Tarpon Springs, eight from Pinellas Park, seven from Dunedin, five from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three from Gulfport, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines, Oldsmar and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Crystal Beach and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 5,198 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Friday night with 4,785 testing negative. Eight tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 88.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah.
All the other deaths in Pinellas were not travel-related and include a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported that an 85-year-old man had died April 1 during an emergency County Commission meeting on April 2.
Choe also reported that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities, which are currently under investigation. Both individuals have been removed from those facilities.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 10,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 9,924 Friday night compared to 9,248 reported this morning. Another 343 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 10,268, up from 9,585 reported at 11:30 a.m.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 170, which is 7 more than the number reported Friday morning. DOH reports that 1,334 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 9.585 cases reported this morning, 931 are travel-related, 1,499 had contact with a confirmed case, 595 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 6,223 are under investigation.
DOH reported that 95,835 had been tested statewide as of Friday night. Of that number, 84,144 had tested negative. About 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, 273,880 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 7,077 deaths compared to 245,658 cases with 6,069 deaths reported on Friday morning. The number of global cases was up to 1,094,068 cases with 58.773 deaths compared to 1,041,126 cases and 55,132 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.