After weeks of increases, Florida Department of Health reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas last week. From April 19-25, 1,292 cases were reported, bringing the total to 78,084. Seventeen people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,596.
For four consecutive weeks, DOH reported an increase in COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County. From April 12-18, 1,684 new cases and 14 deaths were reported. DOH reported 1,679 new cases and five deaths during the week of April 5-11.
From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 1,590 new cases and six deaths. From March 22-28, DOH reported 1,457 more cases and 28 deaths. The week had the first increase in cases in a month.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,212,097 with 35,600 deaths as of April 25. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. April 26 in the United States, cases totaled 32.1 million with 572,419 deaths. Globally, nearly 147.43 million cases and 3.11 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 76,177 residents and 1,907 non-residents. More cases were in females, 40,576 (53%), to 35,557 in males. Gender was unknown in 44. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 6% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,791 residents and 71 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (749 of 3,253) on Monday with 22% capacity (70 of 319) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. April 26, 185 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 46 in ICU and 17 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.92% of 2,455 test results on April 25 were positive, 5.36% of 2,488 on April 24, 4.51% of 4,890 on April 23, 4.49% of 3,485 on April 22, 4.35% of 5,674 on April 21, 5.24% of 3,275 on April 20, 6.16% of 2,696 on April 19, 6.10% of 2,263 on April 18 and 6.86% of 2,878 on April 17, 6.69% of 3,587 on April 16, 5.67% of 4,872 on April 15, 4.79% of 5,130 on April 14, 6.05% of 3,045 on April 13, 7.41% of 3,801 on April 12, 7.03% of 701 on April 11, 8.09% of 2,941 on April 10, 7.24% of 4,342 on April 9, 5.47% of 5,045 on April 8, 5.74% of 5,452 on April 7, 8.79% of 2,427 on April 6, 6.87% of 2,277 on April 5, 7.40% of 1,826 on April 4, 7.25% of 2,687 on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2 and 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March 2020, 6,929 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, April 26. St. Petersburg has the most with 27,808 cases, 14,952 are Clearwater residents, 8,299 from Largo, 5,3578 from Palm Harbor, 4,175 from Seminole, 3,967 from Pinellas Park, 2,780 from Tarpon Springs, 2,443 from Dunedin, 1,569 from Oldsmar, 1,253 from Safety Harbor, 610 from Gulfport, 602 from Clearwater Beach, 343 from Indian Rocks Beach, 326 from Kenneth City, 304 from South Pasadena, 301 from Belleair, 239 from Madeira Beach, 123 from Belleair Beach, 119 from Tierra Verde, 92 from Crystal Beach, 91 from St. Pete Beach, 62 from Treasure Island, 62 from North Redington Beach, 37 from Bay Pines, 36 from Lealman, 26 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 12 from Redington Beach, 10 from Ozona, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 122 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of April 19-25 — three more than the number reported the week of April 12-18.
As of April 25, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 49 in 45-54 (3%), 132 in 55-64 (8%), 331 in 65-74 (21%), 463 in 75-84 (29%) and 594 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 896 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,067 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,014 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through April 30. It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to only serve patrons who are seated.
The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 27. The commission has also scheduled a public hearing on its ordinance covering COVID-19 related restrictions for May 11.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.2 million with 35,600 deaths
DOH reported 2,170,655 cases in Florida residents as of April 25 with 41,442 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,212,097 — 3,513 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 34,912. DOH also reported that 688 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 35,600, 66 more than the number reported on April 24.
The number of new cases showed a decline during the week of April 19-25. DOH reported 38,959 new cases and 458 deaths.
From April 12-18, DOH reported 47,292 new cases and 222 deaths. From April 5-11, DOH reported 40,540 new cases and 556 deaths. DOH reported 37,927 new case and 483 deaths the week of March 29-April 4, and from March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 89,534 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of April 25, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.28% of 46,254 test results on April 25 were positive, 6.85% of 64,038 on April 24, 6.24% of 109,812 on April 23, 5.93% of 77,469 on April 22, 6.21% of 99,792 on April 21, 6.28% of 82,740 on April 20, 6.90% of 75,895 on April 19, 7.90% of 50,023 on April 18, 8.61% of 67,941 on April 17, 6.88% of 85,590 on April 16, 6.82% of 98,732 on April 15, 6.66% of 94,021 on April 14, 7.45% of 82,890 on April 13, 8.18% of 101,586 on April 12, 8.0% of 19,049 on April 11, 7.64% of 66,996 on April 10, 6.91% of 91,218 on April 9, 6.51% of 100,261 on April 8, 6.74% of 108,518 on April 7, 6.98% of 76,854 on April 6, 6.92% of 72,979 on April 5, 7.37% of 44,922 on April 4, 7.03% of 63,721 on April 3, 6.30% of 86,878 on April 2 and 6.09% of 97,513 on April 1.
Vaccination summary
As of April 25, statewide, 13,828,242 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 2,764,057 people receiving only a first-dose, 532,789 completing the one-dose series and 5,265,698 completing the two-shot series.
In Pinellas, 415,090 doses had been administered including 117,588 receiving only one dose and 297,502 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 233,828 and 180,465 were males with 797 unknown; and 303,016 were white, 18,864 were Black and 15,212 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,178,171 doses, followed by Broward with 792,072, Palm Beach with 628,832 and Hillsborough with 527,839 doses. DOH also reported that 202,203 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,697,844, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,199,330, ages 75-84 with 974,577, ages 45-54 with 712,152, ages 35-44 with 449,656, ages 85 and older with 322,311, ages 25-34 with 301,190 and ages 16-24 with 141,427.
In Pinellas, 90,381 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 70,070 ages 55-64, 47,580 ages 75-84, 33,992ages 45-54, 19,064 ages 35-44, 17,974 ages 85 and older, 13,248 ages 25-34 and 5,193 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.