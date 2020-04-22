Dunedin officials strive to help small businesses

DUNEDIN — Though the streets in town are quiet, there's no shortage of activities behind the scenes underway in the community to support local businesses and the economy.
At a City Commission work session April 14, city officials discussed efforts by staff to provide assistance to help the 1,300 businesses in town navigate through the variety of types of aid available to them.
"We have many balls in the air," city Economic Development Director Bob Ironsmith said.
City officials are finding out that businesses need counseling and are asking where to go to get help and what is best for their needs. They have weekly calls with Dunedin Chamber and the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association. They also have created a hotline and posted it on the city's website for people to call regarding business assistance. The COVID Recovery Hotline number is 727-298-3201.
City officials are holding webinars, chat sessions and posting information about loans and other types of assistance at www.dunedingov.com/city-departments/economic-development. They also are looking to form a business recovery team and a business recovery marketing team, Ironsmith said.
City commissioners have been getting an earful, too.
"It's clearly the No. 1 thing for the last month that I've got. The businesses (say) help us through the confusion," Commissioner Moe Freaney said.
She suggested that some staff members who work from home call businesses as a way to touch base with them.
Ironsmith said staff is doing that, but their efforts could be expanded.
"We could do this a little quicker and maybe get some more help," he said.
There also may be an opportunity for the city at the county level to use tax revenue earmarked by law for community development districts, such as Dunedin's, to help businesses.
"We don't know that yet, but we are exploring it," Ironsmith said.
He said discussions started with the Florida Redevelopment Association and has gone to county officials for their legal review.
To implement such a plan, the county would have to amend the city's master plan, and officials will have to come up with some criteria to help businesses, such as with utility costs and solid waste fees.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski asked how long it would take for Ironsmith to get the information.
"Obviously, time is of the essence," she said.
Ironsmith said he will talk to City Attorney Tom Trask about the issues involved.
"It's not immediate, but it's something we want to run down," he said.
City officials also are addressing the needs of independent contractors and nonprofit organizations.
"Obviously, they are strong in Dunedin, too. We want to make sure we tailor our programs to them," he said.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city officials' goal has always been to maintain their baseline operations to the best of their ability.
Employees who can work remotely are doing so. Solid waste continues on a normal schedule but there is still a higher than average volume, she said, because of the additional landscaping, pruning and similar work residents are undertaking in the city.
Park maintenance staff have been working seven days a week; parks are open, though the playgrounds are closed.
The community development department continues to process permits. Such actions are important to the local economy, she said.
"It's a little bit slower, but it's still happening," Bramley said
Bramley said citizens for the most part are practicing social distancing, adding that the Pinellas Trail is very popular right now, especially through downtown Dunedin.
"There's a definite friction between our walkers and our bikers and I've seen it myself," she said.
She's asked Sheriff's Office officials to increase bike patrols on the trail.
"I think we need to be patient and considerate of others in traveling the trail," she said. "I know that walkers are trying to create their social distance and that brings them on the bike path. Everybody probably just needs to slow down a little bit so that everybody gets their space on the trail."
Events canceled
Dunedin Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said the Sunset Music Series was slated for five Fridays in May. Staff is trying to hold the May 22 and May 29 shows.
Among other events canceled are the Dunedin Hog Hustle 5K, which was planned for May 2; Cinco de Mayo, planned for May 5; and the Dunedin Rotary Triathlon, planned for May 17.
The Dunedin Marina boat ramp is open until further notice, along with the Dunedin Golf Course.