In the past week, Dec. 28-Jan. 3, Florida Department of Health reported 3,997 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 47,207. Eighty more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,079.
For the week of Dec. 21-27, DOH reported 2,223 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in Pinellas County.
From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,376,692 with 22,415 deaths as of Jan. 3. In the United States, cases totaled 20,739,217 with 352,620 deaths. Globally, nearly 85.5 million cases have been reported with almost 1.85 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 46,115 residents and 1,092 non-residents. More cases were in females, 24,716 (54%), to 21,295 in males. Gender was unknown in 104. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 8% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,353 residents and 37 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 22% capacity in staffed adult beds (701 of 3,141) on Monday with 14% capacity (47 of 330) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Mease Countryside, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Jan. 4, 385 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 88 in ICU and 36 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 11.09% of 2,718 test results were positive on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 results on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11, 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10, 6.91% of 7,260 on Dec. 9, 8.46% of 2,738 on Dec. 8, 8.35% of 2,723 on Dec. 7, 7.05% of 3,864 on Dec. 6, 6.19% of 4,383 on Dec. 5 and 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Jan. 4. St. Petersburg has the most with 17,256 cases, 9,052are Clearwater residents, 5,030 from Largo, 3,097 from Palm Harbor, 2,510 from Seminole, 2,268 from Pinellas Park, 1,674 from Tarpon Springs, 1,448 from Dunedin, 866 from Oldsmar, 689 from Safety Harbor, 387 from Clearwater Beach, 357 from Gulfport, 209 from Kenneth City, 213 from South Pasadena, 191 from Indian Rocks Beach, 174 from Belleair, 126 from Madeira Beach, 74 from Belleair Beach, 67 from Tierra Verde, 57 from Crystal Beach, 54 from St. Pete Beach, 43 from North Redington Beach, 41 from Treasure Island, 26 from Bay Pines, 14 from Lealman, eight from Belleair Bluffs, seven from Ozona, seven from Redington Shores, seven from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 105 as missing.
Since March, 5,335 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 12% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Pinellas County’s COVID-19 death toll reached 1,079 on Jan. 3. DOH reported 80 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Only 30 new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 28 in 45-54 (3%), 88 in 55-64 (8%), 208 in 65-74 (19%), 329 in 75-84 (30%) and 410 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 696 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 910 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 836 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 8, and as long as the case count continues to rise, it will probably continue to be extended.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places also remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.37 million with 22,415 deaths
From Dec. 28-Jan. 3, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents increased to 1,352,222 with the tally for all cases at 1,376,692 — 104,713 more than last week.
DOH reported 1,271,979 cases from Dec. 21-27, 59,398 more than the week before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 22,090 deaths. DOH also reported that 325 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 22,415.
DOH reports that 63,505 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 3 No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 12.52% of 78,339 test results were positive on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 results on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10, 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9, 8.66% of 99,250 on Dec. 8, 7.92% of 91,211 on Dec. 7, 7.64% of 91,546 on Dec. 6, 7.86% of 96,450 on Dec. 5 and 7.31% of 129,828 on Dec. 4.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 3, 260,655 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14. In Pinellas, 14,979 have received a vaccination.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 55-64 with 49,537, followed by 45-54 with 46,955 and 35-44 receiving 43,243.
Those ages 65-74 has received 42,475, 75-84 received 21,605 and 85 and older received 13,392.
DOH in Pinellas County plans to begin administering vaccine to those ages 65 and older on Jan. 5. To register, visit pinellas.floridahealth.gov and follow the instructions. Those without internet access can call 727-824-6900, option 4 for assistance. Supplies are limited. Registration is mandatory.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.