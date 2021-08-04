ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved two contract extensions for work on the SunRunner BRT, as well as the tentative millage rate for fiscal year 2022 during a July 28 meeting.
The SunRunner project is a 11-mile rapid transit connection between downtown St. Petersburg and the cities of South Pasadena and St. Pete Beach.
The PSTA Board awarded a three-year contract for preliminary engineering and final design to H.W. Lochner on Aug. 22, 2018. The contract expires on Aug. 27. The Board also approved a three year contract for project management/construction management services to HDR Inc. on Sept. 26, 2018. That contract expires Sept. 26.
The Board’s action on July 28 extends both contracts through Dec. 31, 2022. There is no change to the cost of the nearly $4 million project. It is funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Small Starts program ($21.8 million), Florida Department of Transportation ($10.5 million) and the city of St. Petersburg and PSTA ($11.6 million).
The project is currently under construction and expected to open in 2022.
Seventeen of 30 station platforms have been completed, including four in St. Pete Beach, four in South Pasadena and nine in St. Petersburg. Construction continues in downtown St. Petersburg and the temporary lane re-striping on First Avenue South has been completed. Nine BRT buses have been delivered.
Tentative millage rate approved
The Board also approved staff’s recommendation to leave the millage rate for fiscal year 2022 the same as it is now — 0.7500, the maximum allowed by state statute. The rate will appear on the Truth in Millage notices and cannot be raised; however, the board could decide to lower it.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Staff estimates that keeping the millage rate unchanged will generate an additional $4.173 million in property tax revenue due to increases in property values. The millage rate that would generate the same revenue as the current year, known as the rollback rate, would be 0.7045.
The final millage rate will be approved during two public hearings on the budget set for Sept. 15 and 29 at 6 p.m.