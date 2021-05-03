For the second consecutive week, Florida Department of Health reported fewer COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County. From April 26-May 2, 1,062 cases were reported, bringing the total to 79,146. The same as last week, 17 people died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,613.
From April 19-25, DOH reported 1,292 cases and 17 deaths. It was the first week in a month that fewer cases were reported.
From April 12-18, 1,684 new cases and 14 deaths were reported. DOH reported 1,679 new cases and five deaths during the week of April 5-11. From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 1,590 new cases and six deaths. From March 22-28, DOH reported 1,457 more cases and 28 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,245,853 with 36,009 deaths as of May 2. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:30 p.m. May 3 in the United States, cases totaled 32.445 million with 577,172 deaths. Globally, 153 million cases and 3.2 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 77,216 residents and 1,930 non-residents. More cases were in females, 41,115 (53%), to 36,056 in males. Gender was unknown in 45. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 42, which was down from 43 reported last week. Thirteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 6% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March 2020. DOH reported that 4,963 residents and 74 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (818 of 3,211) on Monday with 23% capacity (74 of 321) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. May 3, 124 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 41 in ICU and 15 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 3.77% of 1,785 test results on May 2 were positive, 4.52% of 2,153 results on May 1, 3.86% of 4,132 on April 30, 3.40% of 4,284 on April 29, 4.46% of 4,687 on April 28, 4.25% of 3,789 on April 27, 6.68% of 2,250 on April 26, 5.05% of 2,445 on April 25, 5.36% of 2,488 on April 24, 4.51% of 4,890 on April 23, 4.49% of 3,485 on April 22, 4.35% of 5,674 on April 21, 5.24% of 3,275 on April 20, 6.16% of 2,696 on April 19, 6.10% of 2,263 on April 18 and 6.86% of 2,878 on April 17, 6.69% of 3,587 on April 16, 5.67% of 4,872 on April 15, 4.79% of 5,130 on April 14, 6.05% of 3,045 on April 13, 7.41% of 3,801 on April 12, 7.03% of 701 on April 11, 8.09% of 2,941 on April 10, 7.24% of 4,342 on April 9, 5.47% of 5,045 on April 8, 5.74% of 5,452 on April 7, 8.79% of 2,427 on April 6, 6.87% of 2,277 on April 5, 7.40% of 1,826 on April 4, 7.25% of 2,687 on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2 and 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
Since March 2020, 6,961 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, May 3. St. Petersburg has the most with 28,135 cases, 15,198 are Clearwater residents, 8,411 from Largo, 5,433 from Palm Harbor, 4,225 from Seminole, 4,031 from Pinellas Park, 2,822 from Tarpon Springs, 2,473 from Dunedin, 1,598 from Oldsmar, 1,270 from Safety Harbor, 624 from Gulfport, 610 from Clearwater Beach, 349 from Indian Rocks Beach, 329 from Kenneth City, 307 from Belleair, 304 from South Pasadena, 243 from Madeira Beach, 123 from Belleair Beach, 119 from Tierra Verde, 92 from Crystal Beach, 91 from St. Pete Beach, 63 from Treasure Island, 62 from North Redington Beach, 37 from Bay Pines, 36 from Lealman, 26 from Redington Shores, 18 from Belleair Bluffs, 12 from Redington Beach, 10 from Ozona, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 126 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of April 26-May 2 — the same number as the week of April 19-25. The death toll stands at 1,613.
As of May 2, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 51 in 45-54 (3%), 133 in 55-64 (8%), 336 in 65-74 (21%), 468 in 75-84 (29%) and 598 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 900 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,071 deaths or 9% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,018 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through May 7. It kept in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to only serve patrons who are seated.
However, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order May 3 suspending local restrictions due to COVID-19. A more permanent order banning the restrictions goes into effect July 1.
The County Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing on its ordinance covering COVID-19 related restrictions on May 11. No information has been released about any action the county plans to take in reference to the governor’s order.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.24 million with 36,009 deaths
DOH reported 2,203,807 cases in Florida residents as of May 2 with 42,046 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,245,853 — 3,075 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 35,307. DOH also reported that 702 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 36,009, 41 more than the number reported on May 1.
The number of new cases continued to decline with DOH reporting 33,756 more during the week of April 26-May 2 with 409 deaths. During the week of April 19-25, DOH reported 38,959 new cases and 458 deaths.
From April 12-18, DOH reported 47,292 new cases and 222 deaths. From April 5-11, DOH reported 40,540 new cases and 556 deaths. DOH reported 37,927 new case and 483 deaths the week of March 29-April 4, and from March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 90,889 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of May 2, 4% of all cases reported since March 2020.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.14% of 48,189 test results were positive on May 2, 5.87% of 62,663 on May 1, 5.68% of 89,632 on April 30, 5.65% of 88,249 on April 29, 5.73% of 93,252 on April 28, 5.76% of 83,744 on April 27, 6.94% of 70,379 on April 26, 7.28% of 46,254 on April 25, 6.85% of 64,038 on April 24, 6.24% of 109,812 on April 23, 5.93% of 77,469 on April 22, 6.21% of 99,792 on April 21, 6.28% of 82,740 on April 20, 6.90% of 75,895 on April 19, 7.90% of 50,023 on April 18, 8.61% of 67,941 on April 17, 6.88% of 85,590 on April 16, 6.82% of 98,732 on April 15, 6.66% of 94,021 on April 14, 7.45% of 82,890 on April 13, 8.18% of 101,586 on April 12, 8.0% of 19,049 on April 11, 7.64% of 66,996 on April 10, 6.91% of 91,218 on April 9, 6.51% of 100,261 on April 8, 6.74% of 108,518 on April 7, 6.98% of 76,854 on April 6, 6.92% of 72,979 on April 5, 7.37% of 44,922 on April 4, 7.03% of 63,721 on April 3, 6.30% of 86,878 on April 2 and 6.09% of 97,513 on April 1.
Vaccination summary
As of May 2, statewide, 14,704,166 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, including 2,567,339 people receiving only a first-dose, 559,051 completing the one-dose series and 5,788,888 completing the two-shot series.
In Pinellas, 427,504 doses had been administered including 105,891 receiving only one dose and 321,613 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 240,063 and 186,621 were males with 548 unknown; and 310,915 were white, 19,777were Black and 16,137 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 1,245,940 doses, followed by Broward with 829,120, Palm Beach with 654,716 and Hillsborough with 549,913 doses.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,740,021, followed by ages 55-64 with 1,323,588, ages 75-84 with 995,386, ages 45-54 with 835,526, ages 35-44 with 551,478, ages 25-34 with 370,439, ages 85 and older with 328,849, and ages 16-24 with 202,652.
In Pinellas, 92,111 ages 65-74 have completed the one- or-two dose series, 75,002 ages 55-64, 48,504 ages 75-84, 39,592 ages 45-54, 24,140 ages 35-44, 18,292 ages 85 and older, 16,754 ages 25-34 and 7,218 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.