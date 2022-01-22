The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, as of Jan. 20, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County was high. However, according to the Florida Department of Health, fewer new cases were detected last week.
In the report from the Florida Department of Health for the week of Jan. 14-20, Pinellas County’s new case count went up by 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) compared to 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for the week of Jan. 7-13. The cumulative case count increased to 183,159. The rate for new cases went down by 18%.
The county’s new case count rose by 11,232 (about 1,605) for the week of Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
The county’s new case positivity rate for Jan. 14-20 decreased slightly to 26.8% compared to 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC reported that new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days totaled 783 with an 8% increase is the rate of admissions compared to 725 new admissions with a 51% increase in the rate of new admissions last week.
CDC reported 37 deaths in the past seven days with a 311% increase in the death rate. Last week, less than 10 deaths were reported over the past seven days and the death rate decreased by 31%. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas told county commissioners Jan. 11 that there had been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases caused mostly by the omicron variant.
He said omicron was more contagious than other variants but appears to cause less severe illness. He also said models from around the world showed it had a quick rise and descent. Predictions are that new cases in Florida will peak by the end of the month and the spike will reverse itself soon thereafter.
The slight decrease in cases and the decline in the positivity rate may be signs that the spike is beginning to reverse.
Choe also reported an increased demand for testing. Three sites are open in Pinellas — no appointment required. The first is at 7150 114th St. in Largo, the second site is at 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg and the third is at Tropicana Field, Lot 2.
The sites on 114th Street in Largo and 2333 St. S. in St. Petersburg are open daily from open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with new clients being accepted through 4:30 p.m. Call 844-770-8548. The drive-thru site at Tropicana Field is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Both PCR and rapid antigen testing will be offered. Those with health coverage will be asked to show their insurance card.
No appointment is necessary but the public is encouraged to pre-register at for the test at Tropicana Field at ImpactHealth.com/stpetetrop. Those needing a test will be asked to line up southbound on 16th Street South, turn west on third Avenue South to enter the testing area.
Testing also is available from private providers, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Choe recommends getting tested about five days after suspected exposure to COVID-19 to allow for the incubation period.
State’s COVID-19 case count tops 5 million
DOH reported 289,204 new COVID-19 cases statewide in its report for Jan. 14-20 — a decrease from the 430,297 new COVID-19 cases reported the week of Jan. 7-13. The cumulative case count since March 2020 grew to 5,280,903.
DOH reported a statewide death count of 63,763 — 605 more than last week, was 270 more than the week before.
Note: Death reports are often delayed so the date a person died could be days or weeks prior to when it is included in the count.
As of Jan. 20, 34 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 447 in the age group 16-29, 1,179 for ages 30-39, 2,821 for ages 40-49, 6,431 for ages 50-59, 5,238 for ages 60-64 and 47,613 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s new case positivity rate was 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, down from 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13, which was down from 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6. By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Jan. 20 was 33.2% for ages 5-11 and 28.6% for those less than age 5. The lowest positivity rate, 20.8%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 24.1 for ages 60-64 and 26% for ages 50-59.
Vaccination rate
An increased emphasis has been placed on getting more people vaccinated with the discovery of the omicron variant, which health experts say is the cause of the rapid spread of COVID-19. The first case in Florida was reported Dec. 7 by a hospital in Tampa.
DOH reported that 73% of Floridians have taken at least one dose of the vaccine as Jan. 20. DOH says 15,141,101 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,129,878 receiving a first-dose only and 8,234,285 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 4,776,938 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 91% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 90% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 78% of ages 40-49, 70% of ages 30-39, 61% of ages 20-29, 59% of ages 12-19 and 19% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 648,151 have received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 68%. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Jan. 21, 72% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
Choe recommends the vaccine as the best defense against COVID-19.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 3:21 p.m. Jan. 22, 70.37 million cases and 865,214 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 347.99 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.58 million deaths.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.