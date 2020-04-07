To reach more families in need during this unprecedented period of school closures, Pinellas County Schools will more than double the number of school sites for meal distributions.
Seven new sites went online starting April 6 and will be followed by six more school sites on Monday, April 13. This will bring the district’s total number of meal distribution locations from nine to 22.
The times and days will vary next week between the original nine locations and the seven new schools as PCS transitions to a consistent schedule for all 22 meal distribution school sites starting on April 13.
For the week of April 6, the nine original school sites and times remain the same except for Friday. There will be no distribution on Friday, April 10, due to the Good Friday holiday. Thursday distribution will include meals for Thursday and Friday.
The schedule for the nine original school sites follows:
- Dunedin Middle School, 70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin — 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- Eisenhower Elementary, 2800 Drew St., Clearwater — 11 a.m. to noon
- Fairmount Elementary, 575 41st St. S., St. Petersburg — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.
- Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary, 6505 68th St. N., Pinellas Park — 11 a.m. to noon
- John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- New Heights Elementary, 3901 37th St. N., St. Petersburg — 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.
- Plumb Elementary, 1920 Lakeview Road, Clearwater — 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Southern Oak Elementary, 9101 Walsingham Road, Largo — 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Tarpon Springs Elementary, 555 Pine St., Tarpon Springs — 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Seven new school sites opened April 6 and distribute meals on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday only from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These schools will distribute two-days-worth of meals, including two breakfasts and two lunches on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The seven new school sites include:
- Azalea Middle School, 7855 22nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
- Bay Point Elementary School, 2151 62nd Ave. S., St, Petersburg
- Clearwater Intermediate, 1220 Palmetto St., Clearwater
- High Point Elementary School, 5921 150th Ave. N., Clearwater
- Kings Highway Elementary School, 1715 Kings Highway, Clearwater
- Largo Middle School, 155 Eighth Ave. SE, Largo
- Oak Grove Middle School, 1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater
Beginning the week of April 13, six new school sites open. All school sites switch to a Monday-Wednesday and Friday only from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All schools will prepare meals in the school site kitchens. Grab-n-Go bags include meals for two days — including two breakfasts and two lunches — per student adding Saturday for total of six days per week.
The six new school sites include:
- Anona Elementary School, 12301 Indian Rocks Road, Largo
- Garrison-Jones Elementary School, 3133 Garrison Road, Dunedin
- Gulfport Elementary School, 2014 52nd St. S., Gulfport
- McMullen Booth Elementary School, 3025 Union St., Clearwater
- North Shore Elementary School, 200 35th Ave. NE, St. Petersburg
- Sawgrass Lake Elementary School, 1815 77th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Breakfast includes a cereal or breakfast bar, juice and milk. Lunch includes sandwich, fruit cup, juice, and milk. Meals will be served Grab & Go. Meals are free for anyone 18 years old and younger. The child or teen must be present to receive meals. Meals will be served as drive-thru at the car/bus circle. Walkers should go to the main entrance of the school.
Visit www.pcsb.org/FoodLocations.