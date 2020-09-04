Florida Department of Health reported 82 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Friday, bringing the count to 20,259. The death toll stands at 669.
Since Aug. 31, 371 cases and 19 deaths have been reported.
From Aug. 24-30, 457 cases and 59 deaths were reported. It was the sixth consecutive week DOH reported fewer cases compared to the week before. Eight more deaths occurred; however, Aug. 30 was the first date that no deaths were reported in the county since Aug. 10.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 640,211 with 11,750 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 6,164,267 with 186,984 deaths. Globally, nearly 26.4 million cases have been reported with 870,126 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 20,111 residents and 148 non-residents. More cases were in females, 10,864 (54%), to 9,245 in males. Gender was unknown in two. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Nineteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanics.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,101 residents and 23 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 29% capacity in staffed adult beds (885 of 3,064) on Friday with 18% capacity (54 of 301) in ICU beds. All 11 hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3, 137 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 41 in ICU and 23 on a ventilator.
Case count trending downward
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Testing in Pinellas
According to testing information on the county specific report, 2.5% of 3,472 tests results reported on Sept. 3 were positive, 3.81% of 2,673 tests results reported on Sept. 2, 2.30% of 2,384 test results on Sept. 1 and 2.56% of 4,067 test results reported on Aug. 31.
Note: The state says if you exclude the historical information from a data dump of results on Aug. 31 going back to April from Quest Diagnostics, the positivity rate on Aug. 31 would have been 2.67%.
DOH had previously reported that 3.17% of 1,285 test results reported on Aug. 30 were positive, 3.53% of 2,294 results on Aug. 29, 2.03% of 3,813 on Aug. 28 and 2.79% of 2,922 on Aug. 27.
DOH reported that 198,333 had been done in Pinellas since March, and as of Sept. 3, the average rate of positive results was 10.14%, the same as on Sept 2-1, which was slightly lower than 10.15% on Aug. 31, 10.19% on Aug. 30, 10.2% on Aug. 29, 10.21% on Aug. 28 and 10.23% on Aug. 27.
Results were pending for seven and 137 tests were inconclusive.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Sept. 1, 1,350 or 11.4% of 11,832 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 51,311, or 14.7% of 347,832 tests were positive. For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County School District reported on Sept. 4 that as of Sept. 2, four more employees had tested positive for COVID-19. One each worked at Maximo Elementary School in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Intermediate School, Walsingham Elementary School in Largo and Safety Harbor Elementary School. No new quarantines were required.
The district reported on Sept. 3 that as of Sept. 2, four more students had tested positive, including one student at Largo High School, which resulted in five classrooms and one bus being quarantined. One student was positive at St. Petersburg High and seven classrooms were quarantined; one student at James B. Sanderlin PK-8 in St. Petersburg and one classroom was quarantined; and one student at Sutherland Elementary School in Palm Harbor and one classroom was quarantined.
Pinellas County School District reported on Aug. 31 that eight more employees and three students had tested positive for COVID-19. Eight classrooms were quarantined.
One employee was from Pinellas Park High School, three from Walter Pownall Service Center, one from Bardmoor High School, two from Clearwater Intermediate School and one from Ozona Middle School. Four classrooms were quarantined at Clearwater Intermediate School.
The students were from Boca Ciega High School, Largo High School and Pinellas Park Elementary. Three classrooms were quarantined at Boca Ciega High School and one at Pinellas Park Elementary School.
The district reported on Aug. 27 that one student at Bear Creek Elementary School in St. Petersburg had tested positive for COVID-19. One classroom was quarantined by DOH. In addition, one employee at Walter Pownall Service Center and one employee at Fuguitt Elementary School tested positive.
The district reported on Aug. 26 that one employee at Osceola Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19. Six classrooms were quarantined by DOH. Another employee tested positive at Walter Pownall Service Center in Largo, but no quarantine was ordered.
On Aug. 25, the district reported three students had tested positive. One at Clearwater High School was never on campus, so no quarantine order was issued. One student tested positive at Carwise Middle School, and seven classrooms have been quarantined by DOH. One student tested positive at Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter in Clearwater, and four classrooms were quarantined.
Pinellas County schools opened Aug. 24. The district reported that three employees and three students had tested positive for COVID-19. One student at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg and one student at Pinellas Park Elementary School had been ordered to quarantine by DOH. One staff member from Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor, one student from Shore Acres Elementary School in St. Petersburg and two staff members from Walter Pownall Service Center had self-isolated prior to the start of school.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 8,200 cases, 4,005 are Clearwater residents, 2,133 from Largo, 1,132 from Palm Harbor, 1,038 from Pinellas Park, 953 from Seminole, 608 from Tarpon Springs, 500 from Dunedin, 360 from Oldsmar, 274 from Safety Harbor, 145 from Clearwater Beach, 137 from Gulfport, 122 from Kenneth City, 100 from South Pasadena, 64 from Indian Rocks Beach, 34 from Belleair, 32 from Madeira Beach, 25 from Belleair Beach, 20 from Crystal Beach, 17 from Tierra Verde, 15 from St. Pete Beach, 14 from Bay Pines, 13 from North Redington Beach, 11 from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman and Redington Beach, two listed as homeless and 139 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 3,479 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 103 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 29 with 904 cases in residents and 403 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 97 cases were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 90 cases by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 72 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 66 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 64 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 61 by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 48 by The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, 45 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 42 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 41 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 40 by Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, 34 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 31 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 31 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 29 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 24 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, 22 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg and 20 by Regal Palms in Largo. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 468 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 725 deaths, or 15%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 494 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 29, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 25 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation; 23 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 23 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 18 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including two under investigation; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; 12 by Boca Ciega Center; and 11 deaths by St. Mark Village.
Nine deaths were reported by Walton Place, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, The Oaks of Clearwater and Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing
Seven were reported by West Bay of Tampa, Grand Villa of Largo, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Carrington Place of St. Pete.
Six were reported by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Five were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, Palm Garden of Largo, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
Four deaths were reported by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, North Rehabilitation Center and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
Three were reported by Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center and Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported by Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Seasons Largo, Sunset Point, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Suncoast.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heron House of Largo, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, The Barrington, Belleair Health Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Clearwater Center and East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater.
Note: The Vineyard Inn tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths; however, DOH reported one at that facility on its Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 reports.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
No new deaths were reported on Sept. 4. DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Sept. 3, including two women ages 101 and 79, and two men ages 93 and 81. The death toll rose to 699.
Pinellas has the fifth highest death rate in the state at 3.3%. Charlotte County has the highest at 4.2%. Highlands County is No. 2 with 3.7%. Indian River and Hernando counties are tied for is No. 3 with 3.6%. St. Lucie is ranked No. 4 with a death rate of 3.4%.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, five in the 35-44 group (1%), 19 in 45-54 (3%), 54 in 55-64 (8%), 129 in 65-74 (19%), 207 in 75-84 (31%) and 251 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported the deaths of two women age 93 and 83 on Sept. 2. DOH reported five deaths on Sept. 1, including two women ages 93 and 85, and three men ages 99, 86 and 82.
Eight deaths were confirmed on Aug. 31, including three women, ages 84, 75 and 69, as well as five men, ages 94, 83, 69, 41 and 27. No new deaths were reported in Pinellas on Aug. 30.
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 29, including two women ages 94 and 79, and three men ages 84, 71 and 66. DOH reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 28, including one 70-year-old woman and three men ages 90, 70 and 58. Six deaths were reported on Aug. 27. All were women. Two were age 99, and the others were ages 94, 89, 80 and 74.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Sept. 3 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Sept. 11.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect.
The face mask ordinance says that retail employees must wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars with a food license can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
During the public comment period, residents spoke for and against continuing the face mask order. Commissioners agreed it was not yet time to make any changes.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 640,000 with 11,750 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 633,060 on Friday. Another 7,151 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 640,211 — 3,198 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The state reported 7,569 new cases on Sept. 1, which officials attributed to a “historical” data dump from Quest Diagnostics of results going back to April.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 11,750 deaths, which is 100 more than reported on Sept. 3. DOH also reported that 150 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 39,667 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 239 more than the number reported on Thursday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
Looking at daily results, 5.10% of 60,642 test results from Sept. 3 were positive, 6.23% of 54,875 test results from Sept. 2 and 5.63% of 43,196 results from Sept. 1 were positive, compared to 6.81% of 104,656 COVID-19 test results reported statewide on Aug. 31.
The number of results reported on Aug. 31 includes a data dump of historical results. Officials say if the historical data were excluded the positivity rate for Aug. 31 would be 5.89%.
DOH previously reported that 5.52% of 32,770 test results on Aug. 30 were positive, 5.14% of 50,515 results on Aug. 29, 4.97% of 61,328 on Aug. 28 and 5.73% of 63,308 on Aug. 27.
DOH reported that 4,747,072 tests had been done statewide as of Sept. 3 with 13.49% coming back as positive, up slightly from 13.48% on Sept. 2-1 and Aug. 31, and the same (13.49%) as Aug. 30-29, compared to 13.51% on Aug. 28 and 13.52% on Aug. 27. Results were inconclusive for 7,065 and pending for 3,557.
State ends relationship with testing lab
According to a bulletin from the governor’s office, the unexpected increase of 7,589 cases statewide reported on Sept. 1 was due to Quest Diagnostic’s failure to report almost 75,000 test results dating back to April. The governor’s office says the true number of new cases for Aug. 31 should have been 3,773 with a positivity rate of 5.9%.
Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management to sever all ties with Quest because it failed to follow the state’s law and report results of COVID-19 tests in a timely manner.
Quest says it did report results to the individuals, so the failure to report them to the state is a data issue, not one that impacted the health of individuals or the spread of COVID-19, the bulletin said.
Still, DeSantis said the data dump was irresponsible.
“To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible,” he said. “I believe Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such, I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest immediately.”
Quest Diagnostics is a large, nationwide lab that provides testing at private sites, as well as performing limited testing through the state.
The state says it had incorporated information that would be useful and included the rest in the interest of transparency.
National cases exceed 6.16 million with 186,984 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1 p.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 6,164,267 with 186,984 deaths compared to 6,131,344 with 186,293 deaths at 3 p.m. Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 26,398,466 with 870,126 deaths compared to 26,118,288 with 864,801 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
