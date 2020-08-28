Florida Department of Health reported 76 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas on Aug. 27 and 59 on Aug. 28, bringing the total to 19,740. Ten more deaths were reported over the past two days due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 645.
Since Aug. 24, 309 cases and 46 deaths have been reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 19,595 residents and 145 non-residents. More cases were in females, 10,578 (54%), to 9,012 in males. Gender was unknown in five. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Eighteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanics.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,015 residents and 24 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas. Local hospitals had 29% capacity in staffed adult beds (864 of 2,977) on Friday with 20% capacity (60 of 300) in ICU beds. All hospitals reported at least one available ICU bed except Northside.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 615,806 with 10,957 deaths on Friday. Cases in the United States totaled 5,884,174 with 181,092 deaths. Globally, more than 24.5 million cases have been reported with 832,918 deaths.
Case count trending downward
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Testing in Pinellas
Case counts aren’t the only thing declining in Pinellas. The number of test results being reported also has been going down, and positivity rates have been fluctuating.
According to testing information on the county specific report, 2.79% of 2,922 on Aug. 27 were positive, 4.44% of 1,985 tests on Aug. 26, 2.67% of 3,246 on Aug. 25, 3.95% of 1,339 on Aug. 24 were positive, compared to 2.89% of 1,783 tests on Aug. 23, 4.13% of 1,904 on Aug. 22, 2.21% of 4,871 tests on Aug. 21, 4.43% of 3,530 tests on Aug. 20, 2.97% of 3,335 tests on Aug. 19, 4.9% of 2,353 on Aug. 18, 4.8% of 2,092 tests on Aug. 17, 3.1% of 1,541 tests on Aug. 16, 4.5% of 1,713 tests on Aug. 15, 5.4% of 3,612 tests on Aug. 14, 4.2% of 3,323 tests on Aug. 13, 5.2% of 2,210 tests on Aug. 12, 5.2% of 2,315 on Aug. 11, 6.8% of 2,558 tests on Aug. 10, 3.5% of 1,912 tests on Aug. 9, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8, 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7, 4.5% of 3,891 on Aug. 6 and 3.7% of 4,235 on Aug. 5.
Aug. 21 was the first and last date since Aug. 5 that results from more than 4,000 tests were reported.
DOH reported that 191,528 tests had been done in Pinellas since March, and as of Aug. 27, the average rate of positive results was 10.23%, down slightly from 10.25% on Aug. 25, 10.27% on Aug. 24, 10.28% on Aug. 23 and 10.3% from Aug. 22-17. DOH reported that 10.29% of tests on Aug. 16 were positive, 10.3% on Aug. 15-13, 10.4% on Aug. 12-10, 10.3% on Aug. 9, 10.45% on Aug. 8, and 10.4% on Aug. 7-6, and 10.3% on Aug. 5-1.
Results were pending for 12 and 132 tests were inconclusive as of Aug. 24.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Aug. 25, 1,321 or 11.8% of 11,184 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 48,928, or 15% of 326,368 tests were positive
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated its recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County School District reported on Aug. 26 that one employee at Osceola Middle School had tested positive for COVID-19. Six classrooms were quarantined by DOH. Another employee tested positive at Walter Pownall Service Center in Largo, but no quarantine was ordered.
On Aug. 25, the district reported three students had tested positive. One at Clearwater High School was never on campus, so no quarantine order was issued. One student tested positive at Carwise Middle School, and seven classrooms have been quarantined by DOH. One student tested positive at Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter in Clearwater, and four classrooms were quarantined.
Pinellas County schools opened Aug. 24. The district reported that three employees and three students had tested positive for COVID-19. One student at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg and one student at Pinellas Park Elementary School had been ordered to quarantine by DOH. One staff member from Carwise Middle School in Palm Harbor, one student from Shore Acres Elementary School in St. Petersburg and two staff members from Walter Pownall Service Center had self-isolated prior to the start of school.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 8,002 cases, 3,916 are Clearwater residents, 2,073 from Largo, 1,098 from Palm Harbor, 1,014 from Pinellas Park, 918 from Seminole, 592 from Tarpon Springs, 482 from Dunedin, 346 from Oldsmar, 269 from Safety Harbor, 143 from Clearwater Beach, 132 from Gulfport, 118 from Kenneth City, 97 from South Pasadena, 63 from Indian Rocks Beach, 33 from Belleair, 31 from Madeira Beach, 24 from Belleair Beach, 20 from Crystal Beach, 17 from Tierra Verde, 16 from St. Pete Beach, 14 from Bay Pines, 11 from North Redington Beach, 10 from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman and Redington Beach, two listed as homeless and 136 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 3,333 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 107 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 24 with 960 cases in residents and 407 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 96 cases were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 90 cases by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 80 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 75 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 72 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 60 by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 48 by The Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay, 47 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 41 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 40 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 37 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 35 by Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, 33 by Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, 31 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 26 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 24 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 24 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, and 23 from Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 23.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 450 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 694 deaths, or 15%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 470 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 22, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 24 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation; 23 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 23 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 22 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation; 12 by Boca Ciega Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; and 11 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Nine deaths were reported by Walton Place, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, The Oaks of Clearwater and Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing
Seven were reported by West Bay of Tampa, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Grand Villa of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone and Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Six were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Five were reported by Regal Palms, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
Four deaths were reported by Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, North Rehabilitation Center, Palm Garden of Largo and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
Three were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Country Inn and Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg.
Two were reported by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Palm Garden of Clearwater, The Inn at Freedom Square, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, Sunset Point, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Royal Oaks Manor and Westminster Suncoast.
One death was reported by Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heron House of Largo, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Belleair Health Center, The Barrington, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete and Clearwater Center.
Note: The Vineyard Inn tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths; however, DOH reported one at that facility on its Aug. 8, 15 and 22 reports.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported four new COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 28, including one 70-year-old woman and three men ages 90, 70 and 58. The death toll rose to 645.
Pinellas has the fourth highest death rate in the state at 3.3%. Charlotte County has the highest at 4.2%, Highlands and Indian River tied for second highest with a rate of 3.5% and St. Lucie has the third highest at 3.4%.
DOH reported six deaths on Aug. 26. All were women. Two were age 99, and the others were ages 94, 89, 80 and 74.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 27 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 22, which is two more than reported on Aug. 21. Four deaths have been reported in the state in the age group 5-14.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, four in the 35-44 group (1%), 19 in 45-54 (3%), 55 in 55-64 (9%), 123 in 65-74 (19%), 198 in 75-84 (31%) and 243 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Other deaths this month
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 25, including 15 women and three men. Among the dead were three women age 87 and two age 72, as well as ages 95, 94, 91, 88, 86, 85, 78, 76, 71 and 65. The men were ages 76, 70 and 62.
DOH reported 13 more COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 24. The dead included five women, ages 99, 93, 89, 80 and 79, plus eight men, ages 94, 89, 87, 84, 83, 67, 46 and 44.
DOH reported four deaths on Aug. 23, including an 87-year-old woman and three men, ages 90, 76 and 55. DOH also reported four deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 22. All were women, ages 97, 77, 60 and 57. DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 21, including three women ages 99, 96 and 93, plus one man, age 73.
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 20, including two women ages 94 and 90, plus three men, ages 83, 73 and 71. DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 19, including five women, ages 97, 87, 66, 65 and 63, and seven men, ages 93, 85, 84, 79, 71, 62 and 55.
DOH also reported 12 deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 18 and provided information on 13, including six women, ages 91, 82, 77, 70, 65 and 60; and seven men, ages 93, 87, 87, 81, 78, 65 and 57. DOH reported 10 deaths on Aug. 17, including three women, ages 92, 83 and 82, and seven men, ages 88, 82, 79, 76, 75, 65 and 64.
DOH confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 16, including two 64-year-old women age 64, a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. DOH reported three deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 15. All were women, ages 93, 89 and 84.
DOH reported five deaths on Aug. 14, including three women, ages 96, 80 and 71, and two men, ages 76 and 60. DOH reported 14 deaths on Aug. 13, including seven women, ages 94, 86, 84, 83, 81, 68 and 66, and six men, ages 92, 86, 79, 78, 75 and 56. No information was available for one.
DOH reported nine deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 12, including three women, ages 93, 75 and 65, and six men, ages 93, 90, 88, 86, 76 and 73. DOH confirmed 13 new deaths on Aug. 11, including six women, ages 96, 87, 81, 80, 73 and 71, and seven men, ages 85, 84, 81, 75, 69, 68 and 66. No new deaths were reported on Aug. 10.
DOH reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 9, including a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 96 and 94. DOH confirmed 16 deaths on Aug. 8, including eight women, ages 102, 93, 88, 87, 84, 78, 76 and 71, and eight men, ages 90, 85, 83, 83, 82, 82, 69 and 53.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 7, including seven women, ages 97, 87, 87, 86, 85, 76 and 60, and five men ages 82, 81, 65, 63 and 53. DOH reported two deaths on Aug. 6, including a 97-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man. DOH confirmed seven deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, ages 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, ages 76, 75 and 73.
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, ages 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, ages 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, ages 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, ages 86 and 70, five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six more on Aug. 1.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Aug. 27 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Sept. 4.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. They discussed when the state of emergency and the face mask ordinance might be lifted, but had no definitive answer except to say it would not be until at least two-three incubation periods (of 14 days each) passed after schools reopened.
Commissioners evaluate the latest information from staff every seven days before making a decision as to whether to extend the measures to try to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
The face mask ordinance says that retail employees must wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars with a food license can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 615,000 with 10,957 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 609,074 on Friday. Another 6,732 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 615,806 — 3,815 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
In the past two days, DOH reported 7,084 new cases, with 3,269 added on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 10,957. DOH reported 135 deaths on Aug. 27 and 89 on Aug. 29. DOH also reported that 142 non-Florida residents have died, which is three more than reported on Wednesday.
DOH reports that 38,029 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 625 more than the number reported on Wednesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
Fewer test results have been coming in statewide and the positivity rate has been fluctuating, the same as in Pinellas.
Looking at daily results, 5.73% of 63,308 tests on Aug. 27 were positive, 6.36% of 48,623 tests on Aug. 26, 5.75% of 54,591 on Aug. 25, 7.49% of 34,201 on Aug. 24, 5.2% of 30,048 on Aug. 23, 5.52% of 50,593 on Aug. 22, 4.89% of 83,790 on Aug. 21, 6.83% of 64,479 tests on Aug. 20, 6.78% of 63,327 on Aug. 19, 7.1% of 55,115 tests on Aug. 18, 7.9% of 45,643 tests on Aug. 17, 8.3% of 30,679 on Aug. 16, 7.8% of 46,165 on Aug. 15, 7.7% of 76,587 on Aug. 14, 8.1% of 70,760 tests on Aug. 13, 9.52% of 60,158 on Aug. 12, 11.89% of 60,615 on Aug. 11, 13.36% of 51,234 tests on Aug. 10, 8.6% of 45,164 tests on Aug. 9, 8.46% of 67,564 tests on Aug. 8, 9.9% of 77,634 on Aug. 7, 10.12% of 68,570 on Aug. 6 and 8.34% of 84,448 on Aug. 5.
Aug. 21 was the first and last time more than 80,000 results had been reported since Aug. 5.
DOH reported that 4,554,563 tests had been done statewide as of Aug. 27 with 13.52% coming back as positive, the same as Aug. 26, but down slightly from 13.54% on Aug. 24, 13.53% on Aug. 23, 13.54% on Aug. 22, 13.56% on Aug. 21-20, 13.5% on Aug. 19-13, 13.49% on Aug. 12, 13.45% on Aug. 11, 13.38% on Aug. 10, 13.36% on Aug. 9, 13.3% on Aug. 8-6 and 13.2% on Aug. 5. Results were inconclusive for 6,886 and pending for 3,447.
National cases top 5.88 million with 181,092 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1 p.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 5,884,174 with 181,092 deaths compared 5,788,185 with 178,758 deaths at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 24,532,147 with 832,918 deaths compared to 23,951,902 with 820,835 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.