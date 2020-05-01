Pinellas extends state of emergency, amends list of closed businesses

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously May 1 to extend the local state of emergency until 3 p.m. Friday, May 8. They also voted to rescind the local safer-at-home order and use the guidance provided in the modified order announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which goes into effect on Monday, May 4.
The governor’s order allows all essential businesses to remain open under the same safety guidelines currently in place, such as social distancing and sanitation practices.
Restaurants can reopen their dining rooms with a maximum occupancy of 25% of their building capacity. For example, a business that serves food with a maximum building occupancy of 180 can only allow up to 45 customers inside. Employees, staff or others working at a restaurant do not count toward the maximum number.
The governor’s order requires that bars, pubs and nightclubs remain closed. For that reason, no bar seating will be allowed in restaurants; however, they can open the tabletop areas.
Restaurants also may serve food and beverages in outdoor seating areas as long as the tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Groups of more than 10 are not allowed inside or outside to maintain social distancing guidelines.
The commission discussed limiting the hours that restaurants could serve alcohol to the times that their kitchens remained open. The consensus was to wait and see if a problem developed and allow the county administrator to take appropriate action as granted in his authorities under the local state of emergency.
DeSantis’ order also allows retail establishments to reopen their stores; however, the same as restaurants, occupancy is limited to 25% of the stated building occupancy. Employees and staff are not counted as part of the maximum.
Unlimited curbside delivery and pickup is still allowed. Social distancing is required with no groups larger than 10 spaced 6 feet apart.
The county’s guidelines note that the 25% occupancy does not apply to businesses that provide essential services or activities, such as grocery stores or medical offices.
Museums and libraries also can open with a maximum occupancy of 25%. Interactive functions and exhibits, and child play areas must remain closed.
Vacation rentals in homes and condominiums remain prohibited by the governor’s order, which does not apply to hotels, motels or other public lodging.
What else remains closed?
County Administrator Barry Burton and Sheriff Bob Gualtieri along with staff put together a list of what they believe are nonessential services and activities that would remain closed under the governor’s new order.
The list includes:
• Arcade and video/game rooms
• Day/beauty spa services
• Hair salon services (including braiding, hair cutting and styling)
• Nail salon services
• Barber shop services
• Fitness, dance, Pilates, and yoga studios and gyms
• Massage (unless directed by a medical provider)
• Painting, craft, or art studios
• Tattoo and piercing services
• Bowling
• Zoos
• Pool halls
• Concert and music halls
• Locations with amusement rides and/or water parks
• Movie and other theaters (including adult entertainment theaters)
DeSantis’ order singled out gyms and fitness centers as places that must stay closed. County staff interpreted that to also include dance, Pilates and yoga studios. Commissioner Kathleen Peters disagreed with that decision.
She also disagreed with limiting massage parlors to clients as directed by a medical provider. She said by state statute, massage therapists were considered as health care practitioners. Burton said staff would take a look at it.
Gualtieri had a stronger opinion, pointing out that the governor’s order had said medical establishments would be open to perform procedures. He also said a therapeutic, relaxing massage was a contact service. The governor specifically prohibits activities and services that require personal contact.
“You can’t get your nails done,” he said, adding that not all massages were for medical purposes. “You can get touched at a massage place, but not get touched to get your hair done. It’s not fair.”
Massages ordered by a doctor, such as those done at chiropractor’s office, will be allowed, he said.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said he wanted to be clear about what was being restricted based on staff’s interpretation versus the governor’s order.
“You can’t be clear with mud,” Gualtieri said, pointing out that staff had tried to get further guidance from the state and had been told it was up to local government to figure things out.
Burton said staff would pull out all the specific orders and staff’s interpretation. But he said more gray areas would likely come out.
“Things will come out that aren’t clear,” he said.
Gualtieri said staff had tried to use common sense. He said technically the governor’s order doesn’t allow for mobile pet groomers because they are not part of a retail establishment, but they are not on the “no list.”
“If you’re not on the no list, go for it,” Commission Chair Pat Gerard said.
Commissioners Karen Seel and Ken Welch asked that a strong recommendation be included for people to wear face masks when going into indoor public spaces.
“Just a cautionary note,” Seel said. “Some states are opening up and seeing more cases. Be conscious, kind, respectful and neighborly. Relax, but keep COVID under control.”
