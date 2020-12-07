Florida Department of Health reported 303 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Dec. 7, bringing the total to 35,202. Five more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 930.
So far this month, DOH has reported 1,956 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported and from Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,065,785 with 19,529 deaths on Dec. 7. Florida has joined California and Texas and is the third state to have more than 1 million cases. In the United States, cases totaled 14,888,471 with 283,326 deaths. Globally, more than 67.47 million cases have been reported with over 1.54 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 34,595 residents and 607 non-residents. More cases were in females, 18,509 (54%), to 16,050 in males. Gender was unknown in 36. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fifteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,953 residents and 31 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 31% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,018 of 3,301) on Monday with 19% capacity (61 of 322) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 7, 207 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 57 in ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.05% of 3,864 test results on Dec. 6 were positive, 6.19% of 4,383 results on Dec. 5, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2, 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1 and 6.19% of 2,454 results on Nov. 30 were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Dec. 7. St. Petersburg has the most with 13,587 cases, 6,752 are Clearwater residents, 3,654 from Largo, 2,220 from Palm Harbor, 1,818 from Seminole, 1,702 from Pinellas Park, 1,184 from Tarpon Springs, 1,013 from Dunedin, 650 from Oldsmar, 504 from Safety Harbor, 288 from Clearwater Beach, 254 from Gulfport, 170 from Kenneth City, 168 from South Pasadena, 144 from Indian Rocks Beach, 95 from Belleair, 84 from Madeira Beach, 57 from Belleair Beach, 48 from Crystal Beach, 39 from Tierra Verde, 33 from St. Pete Beach, 29 from North Redington Beach, 24 from Bay Pines, 20 from Treasure Island, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, five from Redington Shores, five from Ozona, four from Redington Beach, three from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 24 as missing.
Since March, 4,721 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 7, upping the death toll to 930. No further details were available. Since Dec. 1, 19 deaths have been reported.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 79 in 55-64 (9%), 182 in 65-74 (20%), 285 in 75-84 (31%) and 344 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 630 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 880 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 771 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 11.
Burton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, County Commission Chair Pat Gerard, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard attended a Dec. 3 press conference designed to focus attention on the need for residents to comply with an ordinance that required wearing face mask in indoor places and social distancing.
We want to stay open and we want to stay safe,” Burton said in a press release. “We want our businesses to thrive and we want to help them in doing these simple measures to keep everybody safe so we can continue to operate just as we are.”
Gualtieri reported that deputies had recently visited local businesses and found that 40% of bars and 8% of restaurants were in violation of the countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order preventing local governments from fining residents for violating local ordinances meant to help fight COVID-19; however, the governor’s order does not protect businesses.
“Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses, so if we have to go down that path we can,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t want to. We need the businesses, again, to help us help you — to help the community.”
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1 million with 19,529 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,048,264 on Monday. Another 17,521 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,065,785 — 7,711 more than the number reported on Dec. 6.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 19,282 deaths, which is 105 more than the number reported on Sunday. DOH also reported that 247 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,529.
DOH reports that 56,607 residents have been hospitalized statewide — 150 more than on Monday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.64% of 91,546 test results on Dec. 6 were positive, 7.86% of 96,450 results on Dec. 5, 7.31% of 129,828 results on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2, 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1, and 8.76% of 89,590 results on Nov. 30 were positive.
National cases up to 14.8 million with 283,326 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5 p.m. Dec. 6, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 14,888,471 with 283,326 deaths compared to 14,705,821 with 281,854 deaths at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. The number of global cases increased to 67,471,706 with 1,541,788 deaths compared to 66,922,477 with 1,533,682 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.