ST. PETERSBURG — Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg recently announced that parishes could once again resume Sunday Mass with a congregation present starting the weekend of May 30-31.
“We are called to be good stewards of our health and to take practical steps to avoid spreading illness. Therefore, restrictions will be in place since we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” said Parkes in a video and letter released to the public May 20.
Those restrictions include limiting the number of people in church for social distancing. Those able to attend Mass are asked to follow CDC guidelines and parish procedures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Some churches might require additional time to safely resume Sunday Masses with the public. All are asked to check with individual parishes for details and schedules.
The Catholic Church believes that Sunday is a holy day of obligation because it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. However, Parkes issued a dispensation from this obligation on March 13. This dispensation is still in effect. Those at greater risk for coronavirus because of age, illness, or other health conditions, are asked to continue to stay home and participate in the mass virtually online, on TV or the radio. A schedule can be found online at CatholicMassOnline.org.
On March 18, Bishop Parkes announced that the public celebration of all Masses in the Diocese of St. Petersburg would be suspended because of health concerns from the novel coronavirus pandemic. On May 11, Bishop Parkes allowed for daily Mass — Monday through Saturday — to begin at local parishes.
To learn more about returning to Mass, visit www.dosp.org/joyfullypresent.