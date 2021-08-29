DOH reports 151,749 new COVID-19 cases in Florida with 43,979 deaths

Florida Department of Health reported another increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 20-26 with 151,749, or 21,678 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,179,714.
DOH reported a slight decrease in new cases for the week of Aug. 13-19 with 150,118 more, or 21,445 a day. The week of Aug. 6-12, DOH reported 151,415 new cases, or 21,631 a day.
Case counts have been rising for weeks. For July 30-Aug. 5 DOH reported 134,506 new cases, or 19,215 a day. In the weekly report for July 23-29, DOH reported 110,477 new cases and DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally for July 16-22.
For the week of July 9-15, DOH reported 45,603 new cases, nearly twice as many as the 23,747 reported July 2-8. For the week of June 25-July 1, 15,978 new cases were reported and 11,873 for June 18-24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 decreased 23% compared to an increase of 13% the week before. Florida added the nation’s second highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 705, with Mississippi at No. 1 with 719 and Louisiana at No. 3 with 696.
Death rate
According to the CDC, the rate of deaths per 100,000 decreased by 73% compared to an increase of 1.1% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 43,979 — 1,727 more than the week of Aug. 13-19 when the cumulative count climbed by 1,486.
The death toll also has been steadily rising. DOH reported 1,071 deaths the week of Aug. 6-12, 616 new deaths the week of July 30-Aug. 5 and 409 new deaths the week of July 16-22. DOH reported 231 deaths for July 9-15, 172 for July 2-8 and 213 for June 25-July 1.
As of Aug. 26, 12 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 244 in the age group 16-29, 557 for ages 30-39, 1,493 for ages 40-49, 3,554 for ages 50-59, 3,225 for ages 60-64 and 34,894 for ages 64 and up.
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate decreased to 16.8% for the week of Aug. 20-26, the first decline in months.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 19.8% for the week of Aug. 13-19, 19.1% for Aug. 6-12, 18.9% for July 30-Aug. 5, 18.1% for July 23-29, 15.1% for July 16-22, 11.5% for July 9-15 and 7.8% for July 2-8.
DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases at 5.2% for June 25-July 1, 3.8% for the week of June 18-24, 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for the week of Aug. 20-26 was 18%, down from 20.6% reported the week of Aug. 13-19.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 19.2% the week of Aug. 6-12, 18% for July 30-Aug. 5, 16.7% for July 16-22, 14.2% for July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15 and 6.1% for July 2-8.
The numbers have been steadily rising. DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases in Pinellas at 3.7% for June 25-July 1, 3% for June 18-24, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 6,790, an average of 970 a day, which was an increase compared to 6,271 or 898 a day reported the week of Aug. 13-19. The cumulative count climbed to 114,284.
The case count has been steadily rising. DOH reported 6,424 new cases the week of Aug. 6-12, 5,125 new cases for July 30-Aug. 5, 4,164 for July 23-29 and 2,679 for July 16-22.
DOH reported 1,365 new cases July 9-15, more than twice the 569 new cases for July 2-8. DOH reported 393 new cases for June 25-July 1, 347 new cases June 18-24, 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 2.6% decrease in new cases over the past seven days down from a 25% increase last week. New hospital admissions totaled 798, which was down 3.97%.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 68%
DOH reports that the state’s vaccination rate has increased to 68% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 66% last week.
As of Aug. 26, DOH reported that 12,916,873 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 2,131,688 receiving a first-dose only and 10,785,185 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to DOH, 87% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 81% of ages 60-64, 73% of ages 50-59, 66% of ages 40-49, 57% of ages 30-39, 48% of ages 20-29 and 49% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 569,502 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 64%, up 1% from last week.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 1:21 p.m. Aug. 28, 38.7 million cases and 636,916 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 215.7 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.49 million deaths. In addition, more than 5.16 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.