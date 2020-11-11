Florida Department of Health reported 210 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Nov. 11, bringing the total to 28,242. Five more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 838.
Since Nov. 9, 567 new cases and seven more deaths have been reported.
Weekly case counts have been steadily rising. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported — 350 more cases than the week before. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported.
From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week. From Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported.
From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. It was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 858,012 with 17,512 deaths on Nov. 10. Cases in the United States totaled 10,217,789 with 239,374 deaths. Globally, more than 52.29 million cases have been reported with nearly 1.27 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 28,007 residents and 235 non-residents. More cases were in females, 15,030 (54%), to 12,947 in males. Gender was unknown in 30. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Sixteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,625 residents and 28 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 27% capacity in staffed adult beds (879 of 3,284) on Wednesday with 22% capacity (72 of 328) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Morton Plant. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11, 172 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 42 in ICU and 18 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.46% of 3,583 test results on Nov. 10 were positive, 6.79% of 2,514 results on Nov. 9, 9.51% of 1,684 test results on Nov. 8 were positive, 5.98% of 4,831 test results on Nov. 7, 8.36% of 1,919 results on Nov. 6, 7.40% of 3,739 on Nov. 5, 6.17% of 3,192 on Nov. 4, 7.16% of 2,670 results on Nov. 3, 5.45% of 2,392 results on Nov. 2, 6.20% of 1,542 on Nov. 1, 5.29% of 4,064 results on Oct. 31, 3.80% of 1,721 results on Oct. 30, 5.26% of 4,646 on Oct. 29, 4.01% of 3,449 on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 5.61% of 2,929 on Oct. 26, 4.57% of 2,381 on Oct. 25, 5.81% of 2,384 results on Oct. 24, 4.09% of 4,521 on Oct. 23, 3.11% of 4,490 on Oct. 22, 5.27% of 3,987 on Oct. 21, 7.29% of 1,322 on Oct. 20, 6.12% of 2,424 results on Oct. 19.
As of Nov. 7, 2.022, or 9.8%, of 20,671 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 72,956, or 11.9% of 614,148 tests were positive.
DOH has not provided information on cumulative testing in Pinellas or statewide since Oct. 26. Tampa Bay Newspapers requested an explanation, but did not receive a reply.
Pinellas announced Nov. 4 that the state had instructed it to temporarily suspend rapid antigen testing due to the state canceling its contract with rapid test reporting company bioIQ. The county continues to provide PCR testing at current testing sites.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported on Nov. 11 that three more students and eight employees had tested positive of COVID-19.
One employee worked at Tarpon Springs Middle School with no impact to classrooms or buses reported. One student attended St. Petersburg High School and a small student group was affected. One employee worked at Tarpon Springs High School and no impact was reported.
One student attended Countryside High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Seminole High School and no impact reported. One employee and one student were from Palm Harbor Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One employee worked at Forest Lakes Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School and no impact reported. One employee worked at Seminole Middle School and no impact reported.
Pinellas County Schools reported that 14 students and six employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 9.
Two students attended Brooker Creek Elementary School, and one classroom and one partial classroom were affected. One student attended Clearwater High School and seven partial classrooms were affected. Two students attended Osceola High School and two classrooms, and eight partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Palm Harbor Middle School and six partial classrooms were affected. One student attended at Starkey Elementary School, and three partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended Shore Acres Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Madeira Beach Fundamental School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Seminole High School and eight partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Osceola Middle School and no impact was reported.
One student attended Palm Harbor University High School and three partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Belcher Elementary School and no impact was reported. One student attended Cross Bayou Elementary School and no impact was reported.
One employee worked at the Administration Building and no impact was reported to classrooms or buses. One employee worked at Dunedin High School and a small student group was affected.
Two employees worked at Sandy Lane Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Forest Lakes Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Pinellas Park Middle School and no impact was reported.
Pinellas County Schools reported that seven students and 13 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 6.
One employee and one student were from Seminole High School and seven partial classrooms were affected. One employee and one student were from East Lake High School and a small student group was affected.
One student attended Boca Ciega High School and four partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended St. Petersburg High School and five partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One student attended Osceola High School and no impact was reported. One student attended Tarpon Springs High School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One employee worked at Carwise Middle Schol and no impact was reported to classrooms or buses. One employee worked at Garrison-Jones Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Sandy Lane Elementary school and no impact was reported.
Two employees worked at Clearwater High School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Pinellas Park High School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at the Administration Building and no impact was reported.
Two employees worked at Pinellas Park Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One employee worked at Palm Harbor University High School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at High Point Elementary School and no impact was reported.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Wednesday, Nov. 11. St. Petersburg has the most with 11,071 cases, 5,472 are Clearwater residents, 2,861 from Largo, 1,727 from Palm Harbor, 1,439 from Seminole, 1,403 from Pinellas Park, 908 from Tarpon Springs, 774 from Dunedin, 532 from Oldsmar, 400 from Safety Harbor, 228 from Clearwater Beach, 197 from Gulfport, 139 from Kenneth City, 138 from South Pasadena, 101 from Indian Rocks Beach, 72 from Belleair, 60 from Madeira Beach, 38 from Crystal Beach, 35 from Belleair Beach, 26 from St. Pete Beach, 24 from Tierra Verde, 23 from North Redington Beach, 20 from Bay Pines, 15 from Treasure Island, five from Belleair Bluffs, five from Redington Shores, four from Lealman, four from Ozona, three from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 279 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,319 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county. At least 581 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 853 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 731 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Nov. 6, 30 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 26 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 21 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 16 by Boca Ciega Center; 14 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and 12 by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
The Oaks of Clearwater and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center reported 10 deaths. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa and The Care Center at Pinellas Park.
Eight deaths were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
Five deaths were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Princeton Village of Largo and Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.
Four deaths were reported by Seasons Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, North Rehabilitation Center, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg.
Three were reported by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Belleair Health Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg and Westminster Suncoast.
Two deaths were reported by Bayou Gardens Dunedin, Grand Villa of Clearwater, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, The Villas at Lakeside Oaks, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 11, including two women ages 43 and 42 and two men ages 58 and 55. The death toll rose to 838.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, eight in the 35-44 group (1%), 23 in 45-54 (3%), 72 in 55-64 (8%), 166 in 65-74 (20%), 256 in 75-84 (31%) and 309 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and 67-year-old man on Nov. 10. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Nov. 9 or 8. DOH reported the death of a 70-year-old man on Nov. 6, upping the death toll to 831.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 5 and confirmed the deaths of two men, ages 77 and 75. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 4. No further details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 3. No further details were available.
DOH reported two deaths on Nov. 2. DOH added two deaths to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 31 and also confirmed that three men had died due to COVID-19 ages 77, 72 and 61.
DOH reported the deaths of two men, ages 86 and 62, on Oct. 30 and one death was reported on Oct. 29. No further details were available. DOH confirmed the death of a 93-year-old woman on Oct. 28, but the death count remained the same. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 27. Both were women, ages 89 and 73. No deaths were reported on Oct. 26.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Friday, Nov. 20, using the delegated authority given to him by county commissioners. Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests and hospital capacity.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 850,000 with 17,512 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 846,321 on Wednesday. Another 11,691 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 858,012 — 5,838 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 17,300 deaths, which is 52 more than the number reported on Tuesday. DOH also reported that 212 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 17,512.
DOH reports that 51,115 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 281 more than the number reported on Tuesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.82% of 67,416 test results on Nov. 10 were positive, 8.34% of 47,437 test results on Nov. 9 were positive, 8.07% of 44,165 results on Nov. 8, 6.23% of 99,876 on Nov. 7, 8.28% of 48,766 results on Nov. 6, 6.36% of 75,475 on Nov. 5, 6.20% of 93,277 on Nov. 4, 7.75% of 52,331 on Nov. 3, 7.58% of 56,063 on Nov. 2, 6.47% of 39,169 results on Nov. 1, 4.32% of 106,796 results on Oct. 31, 6.32% of 34,698 results on Oct. 30, 5.89% of 87,022 results on Oct. 29, 4.90% of 81,195 results on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 6.31% of 63,647 on Oct. 26, 5.94% of 53,199 on Oct. 25, 4.71% of 47,879 on Oct. 24, 3.68% of 116,187 on Oct. 23, 4.0% of 89,381 results on Oct. 22, 5.62% of 92,135 on Oct. 21, 6.74% of 29,890 on Oct. 20 and 6.17% of 54,932 on Oct. 19.
National cases up to 10.37 million with 240,521 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 10,372,481 with 240,521 deaths compared to 10,217,789 with 239,374 deaths at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 51,938,291 with 1,278,086 deaths compared to 51,292,597 with 1,269,199 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.