Florida Department of Health added 45 new COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s total on Sept. 28, bringing the count to 22,049. For the second consecutive day, no new deaths were reported.
From Sept. 21-27, 506 new cases were reported and 23 deaths, which was a decrease in cases but an increase in deaths from the previous week.
From Sept. 14-20, DOH reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, which was an increase in the case count compared to the two prior weeks. From Sept. 7-13, 497 cases and 29 deaths were reported.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 701,302 with 14,207 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 7,118,523 with 204,790 deaths. Globally, more than 33.1 million cases have been reported with 998,696 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 21,897 residents and 152 non-residents. More cases were in females, 11,822 (54%), to 10,071 in males. Gender was unknown in four. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Nineteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,272 residents and 23 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 33% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,087 of 3,249) on Monday with 27% capacity (80 of 298) in ICU beds. All 11 hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Northside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27, 100 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 16 in ICU and 12 on a ventilator.
From Sept. 7-13, 497 cases and 29 deaths were reported. The case count was a decrease compared to the prior week, but an increase from Aug. 24-30. The death count was higher than the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
From Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 537 cases and 22 deaths were reported. It was the first time the weekly case count increased since Aug. 24-30. The increase may be due in part to the Aug. 31 data dump by Quest Diagnostics of almost 75,000 test results dating back to April. The state severed all ties with Quest because it failed to follow the state’s law and report results of COVID-19 tests in a timely manner.
From Aug. 24-30, 457 cases and 59 deaths were reported. It was the sixth consecutive week DOH reported fewer cases compared to the week before. Eight more deaths occurred; however, Aug. 30 was the first date that no deaths were reported in the county since Aug. 10.
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Testing in Pinellas
Fewer test results were reported on Sept. 27. According to testing information on the county specific report, 3.58% of 1,346 test results on Sept. 27 were positive, 2.10% of 2,000 results on Sept. 26, 4.05% of 2,869 on Sept. 25 were positive, 2.81% of 2,942 results on Sept. 24, 2.93% of 2,452 on Sept. 23, 3.60% of 2,461 on Sept. 22 and 3.66% of 1,894 on Sept. 21.
DOH reported that 220,319 tests have been done in Pinellas on Florida residents in Pinellas since March, and as of Sept. 27, the average rate of positive results was 9.94%, compared to 9.95% on Sept. 26, 9.97% on Sept. 25, 9.98% on Sept. 24, 9.99% on Sept. 23, 10% on Sept. 22 and 10.02% on Sept. 21. Results were pending for 10 and 138 tests were inconclusive.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Sept. 27, 1,525, or 10.2%, of 15,077 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 57,877, or 13.3% of 433,571 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Four more students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the report released by Pinellas County Schools on Sept. 28. The report is for Sept. 25.
One student attended Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg. One classroom, six partial classrooms, two partial buses and a student athlete group were affected. One student attended Clearview Adult Education Center and a small group of students was impacted.
One student attended Bardmoor Elementary School in Seminole. One classroom and one partial bus were affected. One student attended Dunedin Highland Middle School and two partial classrooms were affected.
The district reported on Sept. 25 that as of Sept. 24 one more student and two employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
The student attended Tarpon Springs High School. Seven partial classrooms were affected and the football team.
No impact was reported from either employee. One worked at Garrison-Jones Elementary School and the other at Walter Pownall Service Center.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday. St. Petersburg has the most with 8,927 cases, 4,345 are Clearwater residents, 2,289 from Largo, 1,266 from Palm Harbor, 1,098 from Pinellas Park, 1,072 from Seminole, 680 from Tarpon Springs, 550 from Dunedin, 403 from Oldsmar, 292 from Safety Harbor, 151 from Clearwater Beach, 143 from Gulfport, 128 from Kenneth City, 113 from South Pasadena, 70 from Indian Rocks Beach, 41 from Belleair, 34 from Madeira Beach, 25 from Belleair Beach, 23 from Crystal Beach, 16 from Tierra Verde, 16 from St. Pete Beach, 14 from Bay Pines, 14 from North Redington Beach, 11 from Treasure Island, four from Belleair Bluffs and Redington Shores, three from Indian Shores, Ozona and Lealman, two from Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 156 as missing.
Case and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 3,864 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 18% of cases in the county. Carrington Place (64 beds) and Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center (120 beds) are designated COVID-19 isolation Centers.
The state’s emergency rules requiring biweekly testing at staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities expired Sept. 13. Nursing homes must continue staff testing under federal rules.
At least 518 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 795 deaths, or 14%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 585 deaths, or 10%.
DOH has not released its weekly report of deaths at long-term care facilities since Sept. 13.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
No new deaths were reported in the county on Sept. 28-27. The death toll stands at 744.
Pinellas is has the sixth highest death rate in the state at 3.4%. Charlotte County has the highest at 4.4%. Highlands is No. 2 with a rate of 4%. Hernando and Citrus County are tied for No. 3 with a rate of 3.8%. Indian River County is No. 4 spot with a rate of 3.6%. St. Lucie County has fifth highest rate in the state at 3.5%.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 19 in 45-54 (3%), 62 in 55-64 (8%), 144 in 65-74 (19%), 231 in 75-84 (31%) and 278 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported two COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Sept. 26. Both were women ages 102 and 96. DOH reported three deaths on Sept. 25, including two women ages 94 and 83, and one man age 75. DOH reported three deaths on Sept. 24. All were men ages 81, 77 and 63. DOH reported seven deaths on Sept. 23, including three women ages 91, 89 and 84 and four men ages 79, 76, 71 and 36.
DOH reported on Sept. 22 that a 64-year-old man had died due to COVID-19. DOH reported seven deaths in Pinellas on Sept. 21, including four women ages 89, 84, 65 and 60, and three men ages 82, 75 and 66. No new deaths were reported on Sept. 20.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Sept. 22 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Oct. 2. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes a number of exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Chief medical officers at four of the county’s health care facilities spoke during the meeting about the effectiveness of face masks and social distancing. They all recommended that the ordinance remain in place, especially with upcoming flu season.
Commissioners also voted to delegate authority to the county administrator to approve future extensions on the local state of emergency, which must be done every seven days per state law.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 700,000 with 14,207 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 692,962 on Monday. Another 8,340 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total 701,302 — 738 more than the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 14,037, which is only 5 more than the number reported on Saturday. DOH also reported that 170 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 14,207.
DOH reports that 43,606 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 73 more than the number reported on Friday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
Far fewer test results were reported on Sept. 28. Looking at daily results, 4.23% of only 18,410 test results were positive on Sept. 27, 4.08% of 43,958 results on Sept. 26, 4.15% of 64,465 on Sept. 25, 4.29% of 63,653 on Sept. 24, 4.45% of 56,243 results, 5.30% of 46,889 on Sept. 22 and 5.88% of 38,696 on Sept. 21.
DOH reported results of 5,268,827 cumulative tests done statewide on residents and nonresidents with 13.31% coming back as positive as of Sept. 27, compared to 13.32% on Sept. 26, 13.33% on Sept. 25, 13.35% on Sept. 24, 13.36% on Sept. 23, 13.41% on Sept. 22 and 13.38% on Sept. 21. Results were inconclusive for 7,155. The number pending was unavailable.
National cases pass 7.1 million with 204,790 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 7,118,523 with 204,790 deaths compared 7,084,523 with 204,527 deaths at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 33,156,812 with 998,696 deaths compared 32,903,140 with 994,940 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.