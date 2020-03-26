In an effort to support Memphis’ local music community and engage global audiences, Memphis Tourism’s Music Hub will present Get Live! Memphis to raise funds for Memphis musicians during the current global health crisis.
A virtual music relay festival, the event will kick off with one performance on Thursday, March 26, and will continue through Saturday evening with performances scheduled at a variety of times over three days. The festival will be presented as a Facebook event, co-hosted by Memphis Tourism and I Love Memphis. For the event page, visit www.facebook.com/events/169826943990708.
“This is the time to give back to the Memphis music community that has given so much to our city’s cultural identity,” said Jayne Ellen White, music specialist with Memphis Tourism. “Our music has brought such joy to so many and now is the time to speak to the world through our universal language: music.”
The lineup, which includes headliners such as Mononeon, Ben Nichols of Lucero, and Grammy-nominated band Southern Avenue, is as follows:
Thursday, March 26
- MonoNeon
Friday, March 27
- D'Monet
- IMAKEMADBEATS
- Louise Page
- Southern Avenue
Saturday, March 28
- Brandon Kinder of The Wealthy West
- Doll McCoy & Derek Brassel
- Cameron Bethany
- Ben Nichols of Lucero
Memphis Tourism's Music Hub is partnering with Music Export Memphis to collect donations for a COVID-19 Relief Fund benefiting musicians who have lost gigs as a result of the health crisis.
Memphians, especially its musicians, have always given back in times of need. This project serves as a way for the global community of music fans to help support the Memphis music community during this challenging time.
“Our local musicians play an integral part of the Memphis destination’s identity as a live music city,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of Memphis Tourism. “Their talents not only keep Memphis’ music scene vibrant but, now more than ever, they are able to share those talents to lift up, not only our local community but also a world of music fans. As people around the world connect with us during this virtual musical festival, these outstanding artists will have an opportunity to not only share their talents with new audiences, but also share messages of hope.”
The event page, which is co-hosted by Memphis Tourism and I Love Memphis, can be accessed at www.facebook.com/events/169826943990708.
Tampa Bay Newspapers is looking for similar virtual events right here in the Tampa Bay area - especially ones that help support local musicians, creators and artists. If you know of any, please email the information to lzumpe@tbnweekly.com.