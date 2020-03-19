PSTA offering free bus rides until further notice

It’s not often that life gives you a free ride, but Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is doing just that, as residents struggle to deal with the hardships created by the coronavirus pandemic.
PSTA is temporarily removing its fares on all routes until further notice. Officials, say it will reduce crowding by the fare box and limit exposure to passengers and bus operators.
Passengers should use the back door to get on and off the bus. Those who need to use the ramp can continue to get on and off at the front door.
In addition, in accordance with guidance from the Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to maintain “social distancing,” passengers are asked to space themselves out as much as possible after boarding the bus.
PSTA is working to keep the buses clean and sanitized. Officials say that cleaning crews have tripled their efforts to disinfect all vehicles, terminals and facilities daily with high-grade sanitizers and multi-purpose cleaners.
Crews are focusing on hard surface, high-contact areas, such as handrails, doors, handles, windows, panels and seats and are cleaning them multiple times a day.
Sick people are advised to stay home. If they must ride the bus, they are asked to avoid close contact with others. All passengers are asked to cough or sneeze into a tissue or their upper sleeve, elbow. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid touching surfaces when you can.
Stephanie Rank, public relations coordinator, said on March 19 that last week as the crisis was just getting started, overall ridership was up compared to last year; however, officials estimate that ridership will be down now that recommendations call for people to stay home as much as possible.
PSTA has canceled all board of directors meetings and committee meetings until April 14. Offices and administrative services remain open.
For more information, visit psta.net.
Suzette Porter is TBN's Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.