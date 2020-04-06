St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo are Pinellas’ coronavirus hotspots

Florida Department of Health reported only three additional cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County Monday morning. The county’s total is up to 362 with no new deaths.
Statewide, the number of cases had increased to 13,324 with 226 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 332, and 30 are non-Florida residents. The majority are men, 189, and 173 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Sixty-two people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 330 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. The county’s hotspots are St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo. Ninety-three of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 75 are from Clearwater, 52 from Largo, 20 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 18 from Tarpon Springs, 12 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Monday morning that 6,529 people had been tested in Pinellas with 6,111 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 48. DOH said 5.5% of tests were positive.
The county’s death toll stands at eight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and included a 40-year-old woman who died March 30, an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases more than 13,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 12,925 on Monday morning compared to 11,961 reported the night before. Another 399 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 13,324 — 974 more than the 12,350 reported on Sunday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 236, which is 15 more than the number reported Sunday night. DOH reports that 1,592 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 13,324 cases, 1,117 are travel-related, 2,137 had contact with a confirmed case, 738 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 8,933 are under investigation.
DOH reported Monday morning that 124,477 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 109,950 had tested negative. Almost 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, about 1:30 p.m. Monday cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 347,003 with 10,335 deaths compared to 335,524 cases with 9,562 deaths reported on Sunday night. The number of global cases was up to 1,309,439 cases with 72,638 deaths compared to 1,270,069 cases and 69,309 deaths reported on Monday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.