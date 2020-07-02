Pence pledges federal support in Florida’s coronavirus fight

TAMPA — Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government will be making sure the state of Florida has what it needs to fight the effects of the novel coronavirus as cases continue to rise.
Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, held a press conference in Tampa Thursday afternoon at the University of South Florida.
“We’re here with you,” Pence said, adding that at President (Donald) Trump’s direction, the federal government was going to make sure the governor and the state “have what you need when you need it in this moment of rising cases across the state.”
He said Florida was not the only state that had been experiencing a rise in cases. It is also happening in California, Arizona, Texas and other states across the Sunbelt, he said. He assured the people of Florida and other states experiencing outbreaks that “we’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure health care workers have resources and support and supplies.”
He said Florida had requested extra medical personnel, which would be processed quickly.
He touted the success of Florida’s reopening of its economy and the July 2 national job report and the number of new jobs that were created last month.
Pence said “It’s not an either or choice” the health versus the economy, “if all of us would put into practice the guidance from state and local officials,” which includes washing your hands, practicing good hygiene, wearing a mask when local officials say to do so and wearing a mask when you can’t social distance.
He said if people did those things, Florida could do what it did early on in the pandemic.
“We can slow the spread. We can flatten the curve, but it will take all of us to it,” he said. “We don’t have to choose between economic development and the health of our people. We can do both and that’s the challenge we face today across the Sunbelt.”
He said Florida was in a better place to fight the coronavirus than in March and April. He said personal protective equipment was in abundance and medicines were available to help treat the symptoms. And the federal government will make sure those supplies remain adequate, he said.
“We want people to be vigilant and we want people to be encouraged,” he said.
He pointed to Florida’s record of protecting the vulnerable and said it was the best in the nation due to the state’s testing protocols and use of COVID-only facilities for long-term care residents.
He pledged federal government’s support as Florida works to get its kids back to school and keep opening its economy.
“We all need to do our part, and once again, we want to specifically encourage younger Americans in Florida,” he said, adding that 50% of new cases were in people under age 35.
He said he knows younger Floridians realize that unless they have underlying medical conditions, they are not likely to have serious consequences if they get COVID-19.
“But I know you would never want to put at risk your grandparents or mom or dad or elderly neighbor or friend by inadvertently exposing them to coronavirus,” he said. “We encourage you to be vigilant and heed state and local guidance and to respect those who are most vulnerable in particular. And just know, if all of us do our part, we’ll get through this.”
Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said the federal government had a critical role to play and had been watching Florida though March, April and May as its rate of positive tests had remained at 4%. But then at the end of May, it increased to 17%.
“This virus came to Tampa and spread through Tampa sometime around the end of May,” she said, adding that it was spread by an asymptomatic group and it kept spreading.
She said it was time to stop the spread, using methods that work, such as hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks and not having large gatherings.
She asks that anyone who had participated in a large gathering in the last four weeks get tested, especially those under the age of 40.
“Please wear a mask, please practice good hygiene and stay away from the chronically ill and elderly,” she said.
She said the federal government would be implementing a new type of testing, called pool testing. She gave a couple examples of how it works. One was to go into neighborhoods and test whole families by asking everyone in a single household to test themselves using a single tube. If a household tests positive, a second round of testing would be done to see who was positive so they could be quarantined and isolated. She said using the method large groups could be tested at one time, such as students in a dorm.
Pence answered a few questions from the press, including one about closing the state’s economy again. He said that decision would be left up to state officials and the governor. However, he pointed out that when he was picked to head the nation’s fight against the coronavirus, he was given one mission, to save lives.
He said after the initial 45 days, he was given two missions: to save lives and to reopen the economy.
He said many states had made progress in their fight against the coronavirus. He said 12 states were now seeing a rise in cases and the testing positivity rate.
“If all of us do everything we should do, we’ll make steady progress,” he said.
Another reporter asks about the effect of the recent protests on the rising number of cases in Florida.
DeSantis attributed the surge to a variety of factors, including multigenerational households that live in close quarters and more social interactions. He said the protests played a part by taking the coronavirus off the front page, and people thought it was gone.
He repeated the importance of practicing the three C’s, which is to avoid large crowds, close contact and crowded indoor environments. DeSantis believes there is a seasonal component to the increase and that is people spending more time in air conditioned spaces as the weather gets hot.
“You’re much better off at the beach then packed into someone’s house,” he said. “The virus doesn’t like sunlight, heat and humidity.”
Pence was asked if older people and people with medical conditions should consider not attending the National Republican Convention, which begins Aug. 24, in Jacksonville.
Pence said he has seen plans to create a safe and healthy environment for the convention.
“The job right now is to bring the numbers down,” he said. “I believe we have an opportunity before us if we all take personal responsibility in the role we play right now.”
He repeated that Florida is in a better place today with better testing and expanded supplies of personal protective equipment and more therapeutics.
“We’re all in this together to slow the spread and flatten the curve by taking ownership of our own behavior,” he said. “We don’t have to choose between good health and a strong economy.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.