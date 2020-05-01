One of the Pinellas County Tax Collector's Office locations, which has been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will start processing limited in-person transactions again beginning Thursday, May 7. This is the first step in a multiphase process.
The Mid County branch at 13025 Starkey Road in Largo will open at 8 a.m. Thursday and will serve just Pinellas County residents by appointment only until 4:30 p.m. each day. Initially, customers whose appointments were canceled due to the pandemic will be given first priority.
Protective barriers are being installed at each workstation and other precautionary measures will be put in place. The lobby will be open to a limited number of customers and the 6-foot social distancing guideline will be adhered to. Prior to entering the facility, customers will be asked a series of health questions and anyone experiencing a fever will not be permitted to enter. Only the customer doing business with the Tax Collector's Office will be permitted in the building. Additionally, customers are being encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting the office.
For more information about what services will be offered, visit taxcollect.com or call 727-464-7777.