CLEARWATER BEACH — Pinellas County reopened its 35 miles of beaches at 7 a.m. Monday, May 4, and things were busy with some stretches of sand already at capacity by afternoon.
The big question for many is will beachgoers follow social distancing guidelines and stay 6 feet apart and in groups of 10 or less.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and representatives from the city of Clearwater and county government held a press conference at 2 p.m. at Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach to talk about that.
Gualtieri said 300 members of law enforcement were spread out countywide from Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs to Fort De Soto Park in Tierra Verde to make sure everyone enjoys themselves in an orderly way.
“So far, so good,” the sheriff said.
An aerial view from the sheriff’s helicopter this morning showed that people are complying he said.
“They’re making the effort,” he said.
He reminded the public that photos taken at ground level might not show people maintaining proper distances. He also said deputies and police officers would not be using a tape measure to make sure people and groups were exactly 6 feet apart.
Commonsense is being applied, he said, giving an example of two women with nine kids grouping together as being allowed.
What is not being allowed are huge groups or a party atmosphere.
The sheriff said things got busy fairly early. The most crowded area was Pass-A-Grille Beach with parking quickly reaching capacity. He said they had to shut it down to residents only. Dunedin Causeway was busy with about 80% capacity.
He said the state only allowed Honeymoon Island State Park to open at 50% capacity, which had been reached with about 1,500 people. The park’s capacity is 3,000. He would like the state to open it completely so people can spread out.
Madeira Beach and Archibald Park were at capacity, he said. Fred Howard Park had about 50% capacity and Indian Rocks Beach had no problems with too many people. Conditions were good on Clearwater Beach.
But he pointed out that this was a Monday, not your typical beach day. Still, people have been asking for the beaches to be open. He said some had become defiant, even kicking down the barriers and refusing to leave when asked over the weekend.
But people were much more willing to do what was asked of them on Monday, he said.
“They want to be here,” he said. “People needed something.”
Pinellas County Commission Chair Pat Gerard said she was happy to see people excited about opening the beaches; however, she said many were unhappy with that decision. She said she hoped everything worked out.
“We don’t want people getting sick,” she said, adding that she didn’t see beachgoers wearing facemasks. “I hope we can control it (COVID-19).”
Gualtieri said the biggest goal with law enforcement would be to “educate and ask.” If that doesn’t work, then they will tell people they need to change their behavior. If that doesn’t work, they will be asked to leave.
“You’ll have to beg your way into a problem,” he said. “We want you to have a good time in a healthy and safe way.”
The sheriff said law enforcement would remain in large numbers on the beach through at least this weekend. Sunday is Mother’s Day and he expects bigger numbers.
He hopes the numbers don’t grow to the point to overwhelm the beaches, but if they do, “we’ll have to do something,” he said, such as limit access.
“A lot of people think it is too early (to open beaches),” Gerard said. “This is the first step. If people can’t behave, it won’t bode well for anything else.”
Law enforcement will be working to make sure people behave from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. Deputies and police officers will be stationed at beach access points and in parking lots. Deputies will be patrolling the sand on all-terrain vehicles. Marine deputies will be on the water. Expect to see deputies on the bridges and roadways.
Signs are posted everywhere, reminding people about the rules. The county printed 1,000 signs along with 100 that are 4-foot by 8-foot. Electronic message boards are out as well.
“We want people to come to the beaches and have great time and support the businesses, as long as they follow the rules,” Gualtieri said, adding “we want everyone to stay healthy.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.