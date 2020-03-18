TARPON SPRINGS — As the clock neared 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, Five Branches Brewing co-owner Ramey Simpson poured the final glasses of beer for the small crowd gathered around his bar, located at 531 Athens St. on the Sponge Docks.
As someone played the Beatles’ “Yesterday” on the jukebox and the group began singing in unison, the active Air Force member paused, looked up from the taps and said, “Now this is really getting sad.”
Simpson wasn’t just referring to the Fab Four’s sorrowful classic, but rather the newly enacted COVID-19 regulations put in place by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requiring all bars and nightclubs in the Sunshine State to close their doors for 30 days, starting on St. Patrick’s Day, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The news was a devastating blow to many Tarpon bar owners, especially coming during the heart of the spring break tourist season.
“My heart sank, for lack of a better term,” Simpson said about an hour before the mandatory shutdown. For employees whose bar job provides their sole income, “they are going to be greatly affected by it. And with us just opening in November, the fear of not making it through this and being open when we come out the other side is real.”
The patrons at Five Branches were doing their part to make sure the brewery closed on a high note.
Kathie and Harry Burns, who live near the docks, had quickly come to love the cozy spot next to Costa’s Restaurant that caters to military members and first responders.
“I’m a beer snob. I don’t typically like craft beer,” Kathie Burns admitted as she sipped a green-tinted Cilantro Lime Blonde Ale. “But he has three or four here that I really like, and that’s why we started coming in here. Plus we love their ‘pay it forward’ program that honors those who served.”
Harry Burns, a retired police officer from the Washington, D.C. area, said the military/first responder aspect first drew them to Five Branches, but he said they kept coming back for the camaraderie and sense of community. “We always support local businesses, and Tarpon has so many of them,” he said, adding, “unfortunately, I think the service industry is going to take a big hit from this.”
While Simpson said he appreciated the Hunts and others doing their part by purchasing everything from T-shirts to gift cards to growlers-to-go, he admitted it might not be enough to keep them afloat.
“We were just starting to gain traction,” he said, noting the previous Saturday was their busiest day yet. “We were finally breaking through, but now we can’t honestly say we’re going to make it. I’m still active military and my partner, Jerry (Brown) is, too. We’ll report to our units and do our jobs, and we’ll continue to brew during the shutdown. Hopefully we’ll introduce some new beers during a grand reopening ceremony soon. But (whether) that happens or not will depend on how long we are closed. I can survive a month. Anything longer and the future will definitely be in doubt.”
Across town at Two Frogs Brewing Company, owner Chad Croake had already locked the doors and begun a deep-clean of his downtown establishment by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The young beermaker, who opened the aptly named brewery with his dad, Mike Croake, at 151 E. Tarpon Ave. in spring 2017 and has won several regional awards for his American ales and Imperial stouts, said he was prepared to ride out the ban as long as necessary.
“It was a bit of surprise, but fortunately, we’ve maintained a small company with low overhead and we’re well-established after three years in business,” Croake said as he took a brief break from cleaning the floors. “So I’m not worried at all about what this is going to do to us. My dad owned a company for 40 years and he always said keep some money stashed away in an account for a rainy day. I’d say this definitely qualifies.”
Like his fellow local brewer Simpson, Croake said they would use the time to craft more award-winning beers, and he also said he was looking forward to a big grand reopening, whenever that may be.
“We’re still producing beer, and we’ll be ready to go in 30 days better than ever,” he said. “It’s more the employees I’m worried about. We hope the best for everybody in the district, but we’re going to be fine.”
Although Florida restaurants were not subject to full closures like bars and nightclubs, the social distancing restrictions, combined with Canadian officials urging their snowbirds to migrate back north, has irreparably gutted the merchants’ high season.
“It’s hurting business, as you can see,” Costa’s owner Stelios Migadakis said, noting the many empty seats at his restaurant, which is normally a beehive of activity at this time of year. “We are way down. Everyone is. It was like going from 100 miles an hour to five miles an hour. All of a sudden, everything just stopped.”
Migadakis, a veteran of the docks business scene, said the COVID-19 restrictions combined with the cancellation of many major events, including this weekend’s previously scheduled Greek Independence Day parade, could cripple area merchants, many of whom were already suffering from low sales.
“It doesn’t look good,” he said. “I could see a lot of businesses closing and not opening again. As of right now I’m cutting back hours, and hopefully we’ll be able to leave it at that. It’s wait-and-see time. I just hope it’s not a knee-jerk reaction by local politicians, because things keep changing every day. We went from as sky-high as a business can be to this, and it’s getting worse every day.”
According to Mayor Chris Alahouzos, local officials feel for the merchants and organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, which had to cancel its prestigious Fine Arts Festival in light of the pandemic.
“It was a tough decision, but you have to follow the recommendations of the governor and the health experts,” Alahouzos said by phone on Wednesday, March 18. “I think the governor is doing an excellent job keeping us informed, and county officials, also.
“At the end of the day we know it’s hurting businesses, but the health of the citizens and visitors of Tarpon Springs is always most important to me. It’s our job as local officials to make sure safety always comes first.”
When asked about next steps, the mayor said, “the thing is we don’t know when it’s going to stop. We’re fighting something that’s invisible, and the situation keeps changing rapidly. But we have to take the right steps and follow the recommendations of the experts.”