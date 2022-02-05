Florida’s COVID 19 case count exceeds 5.6 million with 66,279 deaths

Florida Department of Health added 132,622 new cases of COVID-19 (about 18,946 a day) to the count in its most recent report released Feb. 4 for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, bringing the state’s total since March 2020 to 5,610,370.
DOH reported 198,719 new cases (about 28,388 cases a day) for the week of Jan. 21-27 and 289,204 new cases (about 41,314 a day) for Jan. 14-20.
DOH reported 430,297 new cases the week of Jan. 7-13, which seems to be the peak of the surge prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The state’s death toll increased to 66,279 — 1,324 more than the 64,955 reported for the week of Jan. 21-27. Experts say it is not surprising that the number of reported deaths would increase at a higher pace than new cases drop as death reports are often delayed. It is not unusual for the date a person died to be days or weeks prior to when it is included in the count.
As of Feb. 3, 37 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 458 in the age group 16-29, 1,207 for ages 30-39, 2,877 for ages 40-49, 6,602 for ages 50-59, 5,416 for ages 60-64 and 49,682 for ages 64 and up.
Florida’s new case positivity rate dropped to 18% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 compared to 23.5% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13 and 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6. By age group, the highest new case positivity rate as of Feb. 3 was 23.1% for ages 12-19, 22.7% for ages 5-11 and 20.1% for those less than age 5. The lowest positivity rate, 14.4%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 16% for ages 60-64 and 17% for ages 50-59.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County remains high.
DOH reported another 5,717 new cases (about 817 a week) in Pinellas County for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3 compared to 8,984 (about 1,283 a week) for Jan. 21-27, 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) for the week of Jan. 14-20 and 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for Jan. 7-13. The cumulative case count increased to 197,833. The rate for new cases went down by 37%, according to the CDC.
The county’s new case positivity rate for Jan. 28-Feb. 3 was 18%, which is down from 25.2% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% reported by DOH for Jan. 14-20, 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC reported 621 new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days compared to 727 last week with a 17% decrease in the rate of admissions.
Eighty-five deaths were confirmed in the past seven days in Pinellas compared to 70 deaths last week with a 21% increase in the death rate. Only 37 deaths were reported the week prior. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
The state’s monoclonal antibody sites are closed due to the Federal Drug Administration revisions of its emergency use authorizations. Treatments are no longer allowed in the United States.
The county’s testing sites remain open and COVID-19 tests are available at many local pharmacies. Three sites are open in Pinellas — no appointment required. The first is at 7150 114th St. in Largo, the second site is at 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg and the third is at Tropicana Field, Lot 2.
The sites on 114th Street in Largo and 2333 St. S. in St. Petersburg are open daily from open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with new clients being accepted through 4:30 p.m. Call 844-770-8548. The drive-thru site at Tropicana Field is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Both PCR and rapid antigen testing will be offered. Those with health coverage will be asked to show their insurance card.
No appointment is necessary but the public is encouraged to pre-register at for the test at Tropicana Field at ImpactHealth.com/stpetetrop. Those needing a test will be asked to line up southbound on 16th Street South, turn west on third Avenue South to enter the testing area.
Testing also is available from private providers, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
DOH Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe recommends getting tested about five days after suspected exposure to COVID-19 to allow for the incubation period.
As of Jan. 20, the county’s dashboard, covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/, local hospitals were feeling the crunch of the recent surge in cases with most showing high to moderate stress. About 12% of beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 18% in ICU. The number of new patients was trending up slightly.
Vaccination rate
The state’s vaccination rate for those ages 5 and over increased to 74% for Jan. 28-Feb. 3 compared to 73% the week before. As of Feb. 3, DOH says 15,325,335 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,143,433 receiving a first-dose only and 8,253,427 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 4,928,475 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 95% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 89% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 78% of ages 40-49, 71% of ages 30-39, 61% of ages 20-29, 60% of ages 12-19 and 21% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 69% or 653, 654 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 68% last week. According to the county’ dashboard, as of Feb. 4, 72.5% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
Choe recommends the vaccine as the best defense against COVID-19.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Northside Hospital is hosting COVID-19 first, second and booster vaccine clinics for all residents age 18 and older. No appointment is necessary. Vaccine card not required but preferred.
Northside says it has all three COVID vaccine products, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson& Johnson available.
Clinics are scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 17, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at Northside Hospital Conference Room B, 6000 49th St. N., St. Petersburg.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 5:21 p.m. Feb. 5, 76.43 million cases and 902,035 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 392.6 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.73 million deaths.
