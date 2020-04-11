Another Pinellas County resident has died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 13. It was the fifth death reported in the county this week.
Florida Department of Health reported only two additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday night. Cases total 446 — 15 more than the number reported last night.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 18,986 with 458 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 524,903 with 20,389 deaths. Globally, nearly 1.77 million cases have been reported with 108,281 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 409 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-95. The median age is 52.
DOH reports that 85 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 47.5% available bed capacity on Saturday night with nearly 41% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Saturday night, DOH reported that 8,400 people had been tested in Pinellas with 7,947 testing negative. Thirteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 63. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 407 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 122, another 95 are Clearwater residents, 54 from Largo, 26 from Palm Harbor, 24 from Seminole, 23 from Tarpon Springs, 15 from Dunedin, nine from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, five from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Seventeen cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Number of deaths up by one
The county’s death toll is up to 13, including five just this week. DOH reported the county’s 13th death Saturday night. No details were available.
DOH reported two deaths in Pinellas on Friday night, including a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York. DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number nearly 19,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 18,445 on Saturday night. Another 541 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 18,986 — 492 more than the number reported this morning and 1,018 more than what DOH reported on Friday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 458, which is 20 more than the number reported on Saturday morning. DOH reports that 2,607 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Saturday night that 175,834 had been tested statewide with 156,532 testing negative. DOH says 10.8 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 18,986 statewide cases, 1,389 were travel-related, 4,052 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,044 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 11,960 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases near 525,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 524,903 with 20,389 deaths compared to 501,701 with 18,781 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 1,767,855 with 108,281 deaths compared to 1,721,353 with 104,800 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.