Coronavirus cases in Pinellas up to 111 with four deaths

Pinellas County had 111 cases of coronavirus, according to the report released by the Florida Department of Health at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s 17 more than the number reported at 11 a.m.
In addition, Department of Health Pinellas County confirmed Saturday morning that three more county residents have died due to the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to four.
Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. No additional information was readily available.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
According to the latest report, 100 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 11 are non-residents. Thirty-three are hospitalized. Sixty-seven cases are in men and 44 are in women. Ages range from 15-83. The average age is 52.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided information on the city of residence for 83 of the cases in Pinellas on Saturday morning. Nineteen are St. Petersburg residents, 17 are from Clearwater, 14 from Largo, seven from Seminole and Tarpon Springs, three each from Gulfport and Palm Harbor, two each from Dunedin, Pinellas Park, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Clearwater Beach, and one each from Madeira Beach, Safety Harbor, and South Pasadena.
The DOH reported that 1,772 people had tested negative in the county as of Saturday night. No updated information was provided on the total number tested or the number being monitored.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 3,877 Saturday night compared to 3,608 reported on Saturday morning. Another 161 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 4,038, up from 3,763.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 56, which is 12 more than reported Friday night. DOH reports that 567 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 4,038 confirmed cases, 536 are travel-related, 643 had contact with a confirmed case, 337 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 2,361 are under investigation. DOH reported that 43,071 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 37,327 had tested negative.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 121,117 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 2,010 deaths compared to 105,470 cases and 1,710 deaths reported on Saturday morning. The number of global cases was up to 621,636 cases and 28,658 deaths compared to 621,636 cases and 28,658 deaths reported this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.