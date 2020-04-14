Florida Department of Health reported the 14th death in Pinellas County on Tuesday morning. The number of cases increased to 491 — 12 more than the number reported last night and 21 more than what DOH reported Monday morning.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 21,367 with 524 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 583,220 with 23,654 deaths. Globally, more than 1.9 million cases have been reported with 121,726 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 453 Florida residents and 38 non-residents. More than half were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 53.
DOH reports that 95 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 42% available bed capacity on Tuesday morning with 33% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Tuesday morning, DOH reported that 9,168 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,593 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 75. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 439 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 134, another 99 are Clearwater residents, 59 from Largo, 30 from Seminole, 28 from Palm Harbor, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, 10 from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six each from Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Thirty-three cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
One more death reported
The county’s death toll increased to 14 as of Tuesday morning. No details were available. Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 21,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 20,737 on Tuesday morning. Another 630 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 21,367 — 348 more than the number reported last night and 766 more than what DOH reported Monday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 524, which is 25 more than the number reported last night. DOH reports that 2,909 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Tuesday morning that 205,413 had been tested statewide with 181,813 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 21,019 statewide cases reported Monday night, 1,432 were travel-related, 4,566 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,100 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 13,296 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 580,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 583,220 with 23,654 deaths compared 577,842 with 23,219 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 1,942,360 with 121,726 deaths compared to 1,912,923 with 118,854 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: DOH may revise these numbers as new data comes in and they may not be final for Tuesday morning.