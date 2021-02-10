Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Florida through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday, Feb 12.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.
To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit: www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and www.samsclub.com/covid.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Florida, which can be found at the Florida Department of Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving limited supplies of federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better — and healthier lives — in Florida, and we take that role very seriously,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness said in a press release.
Participating locations in Pinellas County include:
• Sam’s Club, 2575 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater
• Walmart, 2677 Roosevelt Blvd., Largo
• Walmart, 8001 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park
• Walmart, 6900 U.S. 19 N., Pinellas Park
• Sam's Club, Park Blvd., Pinellas Park
• Walmart, 3501 34th St. S., St Petersburg
For a list of stores in each state administering the vaccine under the federal agreement, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.
“Florida is proud to partner with Walmart to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine. We look forward to reaching more Floridians and ensuring that all eligible residents who want a vaccine are able to receive one. We will continue to utilize strategic partnerships and identify innovative ways to get more shots in arms and put Florida’s Seniors First,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.
You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
To stay up to date on how Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the vaccine rollout, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.