Area nurses ‘alarmed’ by HCA’s response to crisis

LARGO — In the battle to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, nurses and health care workers across the country are one of the best lines of defense against the deadly disease.
Some of those nurses, however, say it’s not a fair fight because HCA Healthcare hospitals aren’t giving them the protection needed to keep themselves and their patients safe.
That is why registered nurses at 15 HCA hospitals in seven states stood together this past week to protest what they say is a lack of preparedness by the nation’s largest hospital chain, which includes Largo Medical Center, Northside Hospital, Palms of Pasadena Hospital and St. Petersburg General Hospital in Pinellas County.
Martin Peebles said such is the case at Largo Medical Center, where he has been a registered nurse in the cardiac catheter lab since 2003.
“We’re just very alarmed that a company like HCA — one of the wealthiest in the United States and a global corporation — could’ve done so much more to be adequately supplied before we found ourself in this position,” said Peebles, the chief nurse representative at LMC for National Nurses United, the largest organization of registered nurses in the nation that organized the protests.
Peebles said the way the hospital has handled the crisis has left many nurses feeling scared for both their health and their jobs.
“About a week ago, nurses were being told that they could not wear a mask in any of the hallways or any place outside of a patient room,” Peebles told Tampa Bay Newspapers on April 4. “And when we’re about to get COVID patients and getting positive COVID patients, that had a lot of nurses very nervous, a lot of health care workers very nervous. But what’s worse is that nurses were told that they would be disciplined for wearing a mask anywhere else in the hospital.”
When the hospital got its first COVID-19 patient, Peebles said policies began to change. The hospital started screenings at the doors and issuing one Level 1 mask a day to health care workers. The policy called for N-95 respirators to be used only in areas where there might be aerosol procedures, such as intubation, or in emergency rooms.
“But what came along with that was a very surprising mandate that nurses would not be allowed to wear anything from home, not even an N-95 mask if they had one,” he said.
The next day, he said, administration changed course and said they could wear the N-95 respirators, but were still prohibiting any other form of mask brought from outside.
“Nurses and health care staff are still very much alarmed that we are not allowed to bring protective gear from home when the hospital is unable to provide it,” he said, adding the only reason he’s heard of for the prohibition is that the use of such masks in hallways “might scare people — as if people are not already scared. But how are we going to protect our patients if we can’t even protect ourselves.”
Sam May, a nurse at Medical Center of Trinity, also said HCA needs to do more to keep its employees safe.
“We think every measure should be taken to have maximum protection for nurses versus the minimum protection they are offering,” he said.
May added HCA has not informed employees of any supply shortages.
“When we are faced with a COVID-19 patient, the supplies are there,” May said. “What we want now is everyday protection because we don’t know who is carrying it.”
Hospitals have ‘adequate supplies’
HCA spokespersons say the claims that the hospitals are unprepared and don’t have enough supplies are incorrect.
In an email to TBN, Tammy Robiconti, assistant vice president of marketing and communications for the West Florida Division of HCA Healthcare, said the Pinellas County hospitals have “adequate supplies.”
“We are doing everything in our power to help ensure we continue to have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect our colleagues as they provide care to patients,” she said.
Mary Sommeise, director of marketing at Medical Center of Trinity, said NNU’s allegations are “not accurate for Medical Center of Trinity.”
“This is not the time to create conflict and dissension within health care organizations that are doing everything possible to protect caregivers and patients,” she said.
In a statement on HCA’s website, Dr. Jane Englebright, HCA’s senior vice president and chief nurse executive, said the company’s latest analysis gave it confidence that the supply chain could address a need for more masks.
“But we cannot overplay our hand,” she wrote. “Even though HCA Healthcare currently has adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), we must continue to take steps to conserve PPE, including reuse and reprocessing of PPE where appropriate, because we do not know precisely what lies ahead of us.”
Bringing it home
Rosanne O'Malley, a registered nurse in the freestanding ER at Medical Center of Trinity in Palm Harbor, said there is a heightened caution within the medical profession “when we think about going home to our families after work.”
“We are always so close together here and you never know if it may be that next patient that brings you, your assistant or your colleagues COVID-19,” she said.
Peebles said being provided with N-95 respirators would allay some of those concerns for the colleagues in his lab, which have to respond to emergencies in some cases.
“We have to go into the emergency room, where everyone else is allowed to wear a (N-95) mask, but we are not,” he said. “We don’t know what kind of a patient we are picking up, if they are positive or not. We have asked our hospital for a remedy to that and as of yet do not have one.”
He said nurses would also like to see hospital administration offer support instead of threats about wearing unauthorized masks.
“Nurses have been told if they wear anything unauthorized or from home other than the N-95 then they are to report immediately to the CEO’s office,” he said. “The implications of that are not good. This is a time where nurses need support from their administration, not intimidation.”