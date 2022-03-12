In the weekly situation report released March 11, Florida Department of Health added another 10,288 cases of COVID-19 (about 1,470 a day) for the week of March 4-10, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 5,824,728.
The latest numbers continue to confirm the downward trend that began not long after the first of the year. DOH reported 14,148 new cases of COVID-19 (about 2,021 a day) for the week of Feb. 25-March 3, 25,640 new cases for Feb. 18-24, (about 3,662 a day), 42,473 new cases (about 6,068 cases a day) for Feb. 11-17, 103,022 new cases (about 14,717 a day) for Feb. 4-10 and 132,622 new cases (about 18,946 a day) for Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
DOH reported 198,719 new cases (about 28,388 cases a day) for the week of Jan. 21-27 and 289,204 new cases (about 41,314 a day) for Jan. 14-20. DOH reported 430,297 new cases the week of Jan. 7-13, which seems to have been the peak of the surge prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The state’s death toll increased to 71,860, which is 863 more than the number reported for the week of Feb. 25-March 3. DOH reported an increase of 1,207 for the week of Feb. 18-24 and 888 more for Feb. 11-17, 1,293 for Feb. 4-10 and 1,324 more deaths for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
As of March 10, 42 deaths had been reported in children under age 16, 486 in the age group 16-29, 1,284 for ages 30-39, 3,043 for ages 40-49, 7,065 for ages 50-59, 5,831 for ages 60-64 and 54,109 for ages 64 and up.
The state’s positivity rate also is continuing a downward spiral falling to 2.4% for March 4-10, 3.3% for Feb. 25-March 3, 5.6% for Feb. 18-24 and 8.2% for the week of Feb. 11-17.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 14.3% for Feb. 4-10, 18% for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 23.5% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 29.3% for the week of Jan. 7-13 and 31.2% reported for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate as of March 10 was 2.8% for ages 65 and up, 2.6% for ages 60-64 and 2.4% for ages 12-19. The lowest rate was 2.0% for ages 5-11, 2.2% for ages younger than 5 and ages 50-59, 2.3% for 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Florida and Pinellas County remained at substantial.
Case count and positivity rate increases in Pinellas
DOH documented 798 new cases (about 114 a day) of COVID-19 in Pinellas County for the week of March 4-10, a slight increase compared to the 714 new cases (about 102 a day) reported for Feb. 25-March 3, 1,318 (about 188 a day) for the week of Feb. 18-24. The cumulative case count increased to 207,695. The new case rate went down by 44%, according to the CDC.
DOH reported 2,086 new COVID-19 cases (about 298 a day) for the week of Feb. 11-17, 4,004 new cases (about 572 a day) for Feb 3-10, 5,717 cases (about 817 a day) for Jan. 28-Feb. 3, 8,984 (about 1,283 a day) for Jan. 21-27, 11,779 (about 1,683 a day) for Jan. 14-20 and 14,316 (about 2,045 a day) for Jan. 7-13.
The county’s new case positivity rate for March 4-10 also showed a slight increase going to 4.5% compared to 3.9% for Feb. 25-March 3. It was the first increase in 2022.
DOH reported a positivity rate of 7.1% for Feb. 18-24, 9.3% for Feb. 11-17, 14.1% for Feb. 4-10, 18% reported for Jan. 28-Feb. 3. The positivity rate has been slowly declining going from 25.2% for Jan. 21-27, 26.8% for Jan. 14-20, 27.5% for Jan. 7-13 and 25.6% for Dec. 31-Jan. 6.
CDC confirmed 42 deaths in Pinellas in the past seven days compared to less than 41 the previous week. DOH does not report the deaths by county.
CDC reported 101 new hospital admissions in Pinellas over the past seven days compared to 128 last week with a 26% decrease in the rate of admissions.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, covid19.pinellascounty.org/dashboard/, as of Feb. 24, 5% of local hospitals were reporting high stress levels for the number of beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 17% were reporting a low stress level for ICU beds. The daily seven-day average of beds in use by a COVID-19 patient was 142.
For information about where to get tested, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Vaccination rate
The state’s vaccination rate for those ages 5 has remained at 74% for the past few weeks. According to the report for March 4-10, 15,430,167 Floridians have received a COVID-19 shot with 2,129,868 receiving a first-dose only and 8,222,070 completing the one- or two-shot series. In addition, 5,078,229 have taken a booster shot.
According to DOH, 95% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 90% of ages 60-64, 83% of ages 50-59, 79% of ages 40-49, 71% of ages 30-39, 62% of ages 20-29, 60% of ages 12-19 and 22% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, DOH reports that 69% or 656,053 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. According to the county’ dashboard, as of March 11, 73.1% of Pinellas residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either the one or two-shots as required.
Information about COVID and where to get vaccinated in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 4:21 p.m. March 12, 79.5 million cases and 967,158 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 455.67 million cases had been reported worldwide with 6 million deaths.
