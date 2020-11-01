Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count now tops 26,000 with Florida Department of Health adding 228 more on Nov. 1, bringing the total to 26,214. The death toll stands at 823.
From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1.084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. Weekly case counts have been steadily rising. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
From Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported. From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. It was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 807,412 with 16,997 deaths on Nov. 1. Cases in the United States totaled 9,158,275 with 230,626 deaths. Globally, more than 46.31 million cases have been reported with over 1.197 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 26,018 residents and 196 non-residents. More cases were in females, 13,994 (54%), to 12,014 in males. Gender was unknown in 10. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Seventeen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,540 residents and 27 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 33% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,038 of 3,160) on Sunday with 24% capacity (75 of 307) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Northside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30, 128 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 32 in ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.29% of 4,064 test results on Oct. 31 were positive, 3.80% of 1,721 results on Oct. 30, 5.26% of 4,646 on Oct. 29, 4.01% of 3,449 on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 5.61% of 2,929 on Oct. 26, 4.57% of 2,381 on Oct. 25, 5.81% of 2,384 results on Oct. 24, 4.09% of 4,521 on Oct. 23, 3.11% of 4,490 on Oct. 22, 5.27% of 3,987 on Oct. 21, 7.29% of 1,322 on Oct. 20, 6.12% of 2,424 results on Oct. 19.
As of Oct. 30, 1,854, or 9.6%, of 19,393 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 68,487, or 12% of 570,657 tests were positive.
DOH has not provided information on cumulative testing in Pinellas or statewide since Oct. 26. Tampa Bay Newspapers requested an explanation, but did not receive a reply.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 30 that another six students and four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 29.
Two students attended Oak Grove Middle School and six partial classrooms affected. One student attended Palm Harbor High School and there was no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Southern Oak Elementary School and there was no impact. One student attended Gulf Beaches Elementary School and again there was no impact.
One student and one employee were from Tyrone Middle School, and two partial classrooms and one partial bus affected. One employee worked at Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center and there was no impact.
One employee worked at the Administration Building and there was no impact. One employee worked at Discovery Academy of Science North charter school and one classroom was affected.
The school district reported on Oct. 29 that 10 students and four employees had tested positive as of Oct. 28.
One student attended Gibbs High school and seven partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Palm Harbor High School and five partial classrooms were affected. Two students attended Clearwater Adult Education Center and one partial classroom was affected.
One student each was reported from Cypress Woods Elementary School, Clearview Adult Education Center, Osceola Middle School and East Lake High School. No impact to classrooms or buses was reported at any of those schools.
One student attended Pinellas Primary Academy charter school, and one classroom and one partial classroom affected.
Two employees worked at Oakhurst Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One employee worked at Fairmount Park Elementary School and a small group of students was affected. One employee worked at Bay Vista Fundamental Elementary School and no impact was reported.
The school district reported on Oct. 28 that three more students and three more employees had tested positive as of Oct. 27.
One student attended Countryside High School and four partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Oak Grove Middle School and there was no impact. One student attended Largo High School and five partial classrooms were affected.
One employee worked at Walter Pownall Service Center. No impact. One employee worked at Shore Acres Elementary School. No impact. One employee worked at Alfred Adler Charter School and one classroom was affected.
The district reported on Oct. 27 that seven more students had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 26.
One attended Oak Grove Middle School, and one partial classroom and one partial bus was affected. One student attended St. Petersburg High School and there was no impact.
One student attended Pinellas Park High School, and one classroom, six partial classrooms and varsity football team were affected. One student attended Sexton Elementary School and there was no impact.
One student attended Belleair Elementary School and one classroom and one partial bus was affected. One student attended Safety Harbor Elementary School and one classroom was affected. One student attended Plato Academy charter school in St. Petersburg and there was no impact.
The district reported on Oct. 26 that three more students and two additional employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two students attended Countryside High School and seven partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Osceola Middle School. There was no impact to classrooms or buses. Two employees worked at Seminole Elementary School and there was no impact.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Nov. 1. St. Petersburg has the most with 10,405 cases, 5,113 are Clearwater residents, 2,660 from Largo, 1,575 from Palm Harbor, 1,333 from Seminole, 1,304 from Pinellas Park, 838 from Tarpon Springs, 684 from Dunedin, 478 from Oldsmar, 367 from Safety Harbor, 201 from Clearwater Beach, 178 from Gulfport, 137 from Kenneth City, 127 from South Pasadena, 88 from Indian Rocks Beach, 63 from Belleair, 53 from Madeira Beach, 32 from Belleair Beach, 32 from Crystal Beach, 24 from Tierra Verde, 23 from North Redington Beach, 20 from St. Pete Beach, 16 from Bay Pines, 15 from Treasure Island, five from Belleair Bluffs, four from Redington Shores and Lealman, three from Indian Shores, Ozona and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 229 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,238 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county. At least 575 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 851 deaths, or 13%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 722 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Oct. 30, 31 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 25 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 20 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 16 by Boca Ciega Center; 13 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and 12 by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
The Oaks of Clearwater reported 10 deaths. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa and Carrington Place of St. Pete.
Eight deaths were reported by The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
Five deaths were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Seasons Largo, Princeton Village of Largo and Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.
Four deaths were reported by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, North Rehabilitation Center, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg and Grand Villa of St. Petersburg.
Three were reported by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Belleair Health Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Lakeside Oaks Care Center and Westminster Suncoast.
Two deaths were reported by Grand Villa of Clearwater, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, The Villas at Lakeside Oaks, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Bayou Gardens Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH added two deaths to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 31, upping the death toll to 823. DOH also confirmed that three men had died due to COVID-19 ages 77, 72 and 61.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 23 in 45-54 (3%), 69 in 55-64 (8%), 161 in 65-74 (20%), 252 in 75-84 (31%) and 308 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH the deaths of two men, ages 86 and 62, on Oct. 30 and one death was reported on Oct. 29. No further details were available. DOH confirmed the death of a 93-year-old woman on Oct. 28, but the death count remained the same. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 27. Both were women, ages 89 and 73. No deaths were reported on Oct. 26.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Friday, Nov. 6, using his delegated authority given to him by county commissioners. Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 800,000 with nearly 17,000 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 796,892 on Sunday. Another 10,610 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 807,412 — 4,865 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 16,789 deaths, which is 28 more than the number reported on Saturday. DOH also reported that 208 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 16,997.
DOH reports that 49,404 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 66 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4.32% of 106,796 test results on Oct. 31 were positive, 6.32% of 34,698 results on Oct. 30, 5.89% of 87,022 results on Oct. 29, 4.90% of 81,195 results on Oct. 28, 3.52% of 3,402 on Oct. 27, 6.31% of 63,647 on Oct. 26, 5.94% of 53,199 on Oct. 25, 4.71% of 47,879 on Oct. 24, 3.68% of 116,187 on Oct. 23, 4.0% of 89,381 results on Oct. 22, 5.62% of 92,135 on Oct. 21, 6.74% of 29,890 on Oct. 20 and 6.17% of 54,932 on Oct. 19.
National cases up to 9.15 million with 230,626 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 9,158,275 with 230,626 deaths compared to 9,070,166 with 229,966 deaths at 1 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 46,312,467 with 1,197,619 deaths compared to 45,778,961 with 1,191,774 deaths on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.