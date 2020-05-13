Pinellas County
The Mid County location of the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office at 13025 Starkey Road in Largo is open and will serve just Pinellas County residents by appointment only until 4:30 p.m. each day. Initially, customers whose appointments were canceled due to the pandemic will be given first priority.
Protective barriers are being installed at each workstation and other precautionary measures will be put in place. The lobby will be open to a limited number of customers and the 6-foot social distancing guideline will be adhered to. Prior to entering the facility, customers will be asked a series of health questions and anyone experiencing a fever will not be permitted to enter. Only the customer doing business with the Tax Collector’s Office will be permitted in the building. Additionally, customers are being encouraged to wear a face mask when visiting the office.
Belleair
• Town Hall has reopened to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for business transactions. An increased number of interactions will take place behind physical barriers. The town is discouraging the use of cash for payments and encouraging check and credit card transactions. Fees for electronic transactions will continue to be waived.
Anyone entering Town Hall must wear a face covering and be screened with a thermal scanner, and fill out a questionnaire and contact tracing form.
• The John J. Osborne Public Works Building will remain closed to the public unless by appointment for only critical business meetings. Public Works, Solid Waste, and Water Department personnel and activities continue to work as normal.
• The Parks and Recreation Department is offering a child care program at the Dimmitt Community Center. Space will be limited to 36 children. Children and counselors in different groups will be required to social distance from other groups and must remain with the same group for the entire week. All campers and employees will be screened with a thermal scanner, and must fill out a questionnaire and contact tracing form each day. The Dimmitt Community Center will remain closed to the public other than for staff and campers. Summer camp programming is currently being evaluated.
• Both playgrounds adjacent to the Dimmitt Community Center remain closed. Tennis courts have reopened with additional measures in place for play. Call 727-518-3728 for more information about Parks and Recreation offerings.
• The LPGA’s Pelican Women’s Championship at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair has been rescheduled for Nov. 19-22.
Clearwater
Recreation centers
• All city recreation center pools have reopened for pool use only. Lap swimming will be allowed in main pools only. Slides, diving boards and kiddie pools will remain closed. Call ahead to the recreation center 48 hours in advance to reserve a spot. Spots will be limited at each site and patrons will only be allowed to use the pool for one-hour at a time. Recreation facilities will enforce social distancing at all times. Masks are recommended but not required.
• The Ross Norton Skate Park and the Henry L. McMullen Tennis Complex have reopened, but visitors must call 48 hours in advance to reserve a spot.
• The North Greenwood Recreation Center and the Ross Norton Recreation Center will continue with the Feeding Tampa Bay Program.
• The Senior Meal Program and the Aging Well Connect Program will continue.
• Athletic usage by renters and co-sponsor groups can begin Monday, May 18, but all users must submit a usage plan before receiving a permit.
• Gymnasiums, fitness centers, general programs, indoor facility rentals, the Aging Well Center, and special events will remain closed at this time.
• The city is currently working on a plan to conduct summer camps safely.
• The Clearwater Community Sailing Center has reopened.
Events
All city special events for the month of May have been canceled, but the city is planning some virtual events.
Libraries
The Clearwater Public Library System will reopen Monday, May 18, at 25% capacity.
Patrons will be expected to follow the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart from others that are not in your party. Facemasks are recommended, but not required.
Patrons may use public internet computers for up to one hour per day. Meeting rooms will be closed and no reservations will be accepted. Study rooms, Multimedia Studios and Heritage Studio stations will accommodate one person at a time, for up to two hours per day, and reservations must be made in advance at myclearwaterlibrary.com or by calling the library at 727-562-4970.
Children’s play areas will be closed and there will be no in-person programming. Virtual programming will be offered.
The libraries will be closing periodically throughout each day for cleaning and disinfection.
Curbside pickup will be offered for materials at the Main and North Greenwood libraries and drive-thru service will be available at the Countryside and East Community locations, during open hours. All book drops are open.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will reopen to the public Friday, May 15, after being closed for 60 days. The working marine life hospital has continued to rescue, rehabilitate and release marine life while being closed to the public, including releasing two endangered sea turtles.
CMA is implementing significant additional safety precautions to protect staff, animals, and guests, while ensuring a fun and educational visit with limited guests. Among the many changes, Clearwater Marine Aquarium will:
• Limit attendance to 25% of normal capacity
• Use touchless transactions
• Add advanced reservations where guests are required to select an arrival date and time and purchase admission online prior to visiting
• Place signs and floor decals to promote social distancing
• Install barriers at transaction areas
• Require all guest-facing staff to wear face masks
• Implement daily temperature checks for all staff
• Recommend that guests wear masks
“We will be opening very carefully, with the respect of our guests, animals, and staff being held in the highest regard,” said CEO Frank Dame. “We are looking forward to sharing with guests and young learners why our mission to care for the rescue, rehabilitation and release of marine life can never stop. Families will also feel confident when visiting that they will be safe while visiting us.”
Dunedin
• The Dunedin Public Library has a phased reopening plan, with the first phase beginning Monday, May 18, with curbside pickup. For more information, call 727-298-3080 or email dunedinlibrary@dunedinfl.net.
• Highlander Pool will reopen Monday, May 18, for lap swim and open swim only, with limited capacities. Lap swimming will be Monday-Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Open swim will be Saturday-Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. Admission to the pool will be done by reservation only. Payment will be made upon arrival. Reserve a spot by calling 727-298-3266. All other recreational facilities, including the Dunedin Community Center, MLK, Jr. Recreation Center, Hale Senior Activity Center and Kiwanis Sprayground remain closed to the general public. Some facilities will open for summer camps only beginning June 1. Starting, Monday, May 18, summer camp paperwork can be dropped off at the Community Center, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Honeymoon Island State Park reopened to 50% capacity with a “soft” opening, allowing only recreating. Picnic shelters and the Nature Center remain closed. Caladesi Island State Park also remains closed.
• Dunedin Causeway is fully open, but social distancing guidelines apply.
Indian Rocks Beach
• City Hall is closed to the public. The Indian Rocks Beach Library is also closed and related programs canceled.
• IRB Action 2000’s May Mixer/Historical Tour launch scheduled for May 16 is also being postponed.
Indian Shores
Town Hall, tennis court/playground, pavilions, public bathrooms, and the Nature Park and boardwalk remain closed until further notice.
Largo
• See related article about reopenings of city facilities.
• Coffee with the mayor: The in-person events have been canceled, but Mayor Woody Brown is now hosting virtual Coffee Chats via his Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LargoWoody/) 8:30 a.m. each Monday. He said he plans to continue weekly through at least May and likely monthly after that (one in person and one online).
• The city of Largo will be canceling all programs, classes, and public meetings in addition to postponing city events through the end of May. All performances at the Central Park Performing Arts Center have been canceled or postponed. Hold on to registrations and tickets and the city will try to reschedule events in the near future.
• Largo Central Railroad Club has canceled all public train runs at Largo Central Park until further notice.
• The Brides for the Arts Wedding Expo has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 11, noon to 3 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center.
• Heritage Village is closed and has canceled all public meetings.
Madeira Beach
• Madeira Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings have reopened. City Manager Bob Daniels also initiated a screening protocol for all staff entering a city building that includes taking their temperature and asking if they have shown any symptoms of coronavirus. Those protocols will remain in place for staff, and, as of Monday, all citizens who enter City Hall and other municipal buildings. For more information, contact Curt Preisser at 727-391-9951, ext. 299 or cpreisser@madeirabeachfl.gov.
• The Old Salt Fishing Foundation’s 27th annual Spring King of the Beach — Kingfish Tournament has been rescheduled for May 28-30.
Pinellas Park
• The city’s recreation centers will have resumed a limited operation to those who are already enrolled in programming. However, these centers will be open to a lower maximum number of children. There will be an online registration process for the spots at each facility and participants will be required to attend 80% of the days to remain in the program. Skyview Pool will reopen Monday, May 18, with a reduced maximum occupancy. Hours during open swim will be Monday-Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.
• The Barbara S. Ponce Library has reopened with limited hours. Available services include the lending of materials, information and reading suggestion services provided by staff, use of computers, and brief reading sessions for non-circulating materials. A no-contact curbside pickup of library materials will be offered.
• City Hall has reopened to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for utility billing and other services at a reduced maximum occupancy. Additional health and safety protocols will be implemented at check-in. All those entering a public facility will be required to wear face masks/covering, and must provide contact information for contact tracing purposes.
• All public parks are currently open. Playgrounds and athletic courts will remain closed.
Redington Beach
Santa’s Angels Havana Nights Charity event has been rescheduled for Oct. 10. at Friendship Park.
Seminole
All city buildings are closed to the public until further notice. The city and chamber have also canceled events until further notice. Event sponsors and participants will be notified regarding refunds or other promotional possibilities. The kayak launch in Waterfront Park remains open.
St. Pete Beach
• The St. Pete Beach Community pool will be open for lap swimming only Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. One must preregister for a lane and time slot. Call 727-363-9264.
• City Hall is open to the public by appointment only. All programs, fitness classes, child care activities and events at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, Aquatic Center and Public Library have been suspended until further notice.
Treasure Island
• City Hall has reopened on a limited basis from 8 a.m. to noon for public access. Only one person or small single party will be able to enter at a time to visit each service area or department.
• Treasure Bay will be open each day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Social distancing rules and guidelines will affect all Treasure Bay areas and activities.