Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 5.2%

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 in Florida is continuing to increase. The state Department of Health reported a new case positivity rate statewide for COVID-19 of 5.2% for the week of June 25-July 1 compared to 3.8% for the week of June 18-24.
The positivity rate was 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
In Pinellas County, the positivity rate rose to 3.7% compared to 3% last week, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
DOH also reported an increase in case counts with 15,978 added to the tally for June 25-July 1 compared to 11,873 new cases last week. The cumulative total since March 2020 increased to 2,337,613.
The state reported that 48 people had died, upping the death toll to 37,985, which is an increase of 213 over the week of June 18-24.
In Pinellas County, DOH reported 393 new cases for the week of June 25-July 1, up from 347 new cases reported June 18-24. The case count increased to 80,951.
DOH reported 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 58%
Statewide, as of July 1, DOH reported that 11,001,713 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,512,667 receiving a first-dose only and 9,489,046 completing the one- or two-shot series.
DOH reports that 58% of ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, up from 57% on June 24.
According to the DOH, 83% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 73% of ages 60-64, 63% of ages 50-59, 54% of ages 40-49, 44% of ages 30-39, 37% of ages 20-29 and 30% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 504,014 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 57%, up 1% from June 24.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is still maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:21 p.m. July 3, 33.7 million cases and 605,558 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 183.2 million cases had been reported worldwide with 3.96 million deaths. In addition, more than 3.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.