Since Feb. 8, Florida Department of Health has reported 1,293 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas, bringing the tally to 63,023. Another 27 have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,371.
From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was an improvement over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths from Jan. 18-24, and from Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,821,937 and 29,179 deaths as of Feb. 12. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. Feb. 13 in the United States, cases totaled 27,560,750 with 483,648 deaths. Globally, more than 108.4 million cases and nearly 2.39 million deaths had been reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 61,484 residents and 1,539 non-residents. More cases were in females, 32,829 (53%), to 28,620 in males. Gender was unknown in 35. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,079 residents and 48 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 26% capacity in staffed adult beds (825 of 3,201) on Saturday with 21% capacity (69 of 332) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Feb. 13, 219 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 56 in ICU and 32 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.73% of 4,674 test results were positive on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 results on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2, 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1, 8.63% of 2,519 on Jan. 31 were positive and 3.96% of 6,435 results on Jan. 30.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,529 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Feb. 13. St. Petersburg has the most with 22,751 cases, 12,080 are Clearwater residents, 6,744 from Largo, 4,239 from Palm Harbor, 3,348 from Seminole, 3,095 from Pinellas Park, 2,247 from Tarpon Springs, 1,955 from Dunedin, 1,198 from Oldsmar, 968 from Safety Harbor, 520 from Clearwater Beach, 490 from Gulfport, 287 from Indian Rocks Beach, 264 from South Pasadena, 260 from Kenneth City, 243 from Belleair, 175 from Madeira Beach, 99 from Belleair Beach, 91 from Tierra Verde, 77 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 51 from North Redington Beach, 50 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 26 from Lealman, 15 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 41 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-12, upping the death toll to 1,371.
Deaths have been declining in recent weeks. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 12, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 15 in the 35-44 group (1%), 38 in 45-54 (3%), 108 in 55-64 (8%), 277 in 65-74 (20%), 410 in 75-84 (30%) and 517 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 825 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 974 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 966 deaths, or 10.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioner extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 19 at their Feb. 9 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.82 million with 29,179 deaths
DOH reported another 1,788,827 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 12 with 33,110 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,821,937 — 7,515 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 28,683. DOH also reported that 496 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 29,179, 118 more than yesterday.
From Feb. 8-12, 38,217 new cases and 892 deaths have been reported.
From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 75,991 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 12. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.44% of 107,465 test results on Feb. 12 were positive, 6.20% of 113,222 results on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2, 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1, 8.39% of 61,422 on Jan. 31 and 5.54% of 131,210 on Jan. 30.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 12, statewide, 1,265,568 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,028,315 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 101,842 doses have been administered including 52,504 receiving the first dose and 49,338 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 60,975 and 40,569 males with 298 unknown; and 72,120 were white, 3,966 were Black and 2,777 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 226,591 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 221,009 and Broward with 195,594 doses. DOH also reported that 65,976 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 366,318 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 211,991 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 90,431. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
In Pinellas, 15,968 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 8,506 ages 75-84 and 5,373 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
