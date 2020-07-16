Pinellas County’s death toll of people who died due to the novel coronavirus was up by 17 on Thursday to bring the count to 297. Florida Department of Health also reported 288 more COVID-19 cases to total 12,368.
So far this week, 1,524 cases have been reported and 66 deaths. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on Monday, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 315,775 with 4,677 deaths on Thursday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,499,771 with 137,420 deaths. Globally, more than 13.58 million cases have been reported with 584,990 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 12,278 residents and 90 non-residents. More cases were in females, 6,583 (54%), to 5,644 in males. Gender was unknown for 51. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 40. Seventeen percent were Black and 8% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 16 that 1,059 have been hospitalized, including 1,041 residents (42 more than Wednesday) and 18 non-residents. About 8% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 18% capacity in adult beds (520 of 2,902) on Thursday, compared to 19.59% capacity (510 of 2,899) on Wednesday, 16.82% capacity (491 of 2,936) on Tuesday, almost 16% capacity in adult beds (467 of 2,906) on Monday, 17.5% capacity (515 of 2,947) on Sunday and 18% capacity (543 of 2,981 beds) on Saturday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 494 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 15% (44 of 293) on Thursday, compared to 17% (50 of 293) on Wednesday, 10.6% (32 of 302) on Tuesday, 8.6% (26 of 302) on Monday, compared to 8.5% (25 of 294) on Sunday and 6.4% (19 of 296 beds) on Saturday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 94 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 54 were on a ventilator. The county still has 466 ventilators available.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside. Morton Plant had 15 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had 15, Largo Medical Center had five, Mease Dunedin had three, Northside and AdventHealth North Pinellas had two each, St. Anthony’s and Kindred Hospital had one each.
Three hospitals reporting zero capacity on Wednesday, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Mease Countryside. Morton Plant had 17 beds, Bayfront Health had 14, Mease Dunedin and Largo Medical Center had five, Kindred Hospital had three, and Northside, St. Anthony’s and AdventHealth North Pinellas had two each.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 131,127 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 15 with an average rate of positive results at 9.4%, up from up from 9.3% on July 14 and 13, 9.2% on July 12, 9% on July 11, 8.9% on July 9 and 10, 8.7% on July 8, 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6 and 8.2% on July 5 and July 4. Ninety-four tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 40.
According to the county specific report, 9.9% of 2,663 tests on July 15 were positive, 8.9% of 3,709 tests of July 14, 10.2% of 2,846 on July 13, 7.7% of 7,296 July 12, 5.6% of 4,293 on July 11, 7.3% of 4,027 on July 10, 9.6% of 4,530 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8, 11% of 3,044 on July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 on July 6, 11.5% of 1,743 on July 5 and 13% of 2,843 on July 4.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Thursday. St. Petersburg has the most with 5,328 cases (a decrease from Wednesday), 2,330 are Clearwater residents, 1,279 from Largo, 676 from Palm Harbor, 612 from Seminole, 590 from Pinellas Park, 360 from Tarpon Springs, 305 from Dunedin, 195 from Oldsmar, 162 from Safety Harbor, 93 from Clearwater Beach, 67 from Gulfport, 49 from Kenneth City, 39 from Indian Rocks Beach, 38 from South Pasadena, 19 from Madeira Beach, 16 from Belleair and Belleair Beach, 14 from Crystal Beach, eight from Tierra Verde, seven from Treasure Island, six from North Redington Beach, five from St. Pete Beach, four from Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 49 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,573 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 125 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 14 with 900 cases in residents and 593 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 124 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 80 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 74 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 73 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 73 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 71 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 64 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 50 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 44 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 28 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 27 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 27 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 26 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Stirling House 2, 22 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 22 by Regal Palms in Largo, 20 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 by Grand Villa of Largo, 18 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 17 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 20 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 15 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 15 by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, 14 by Palm Garden of Pinellas in Largo and 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH confirmed 17 more COVID-19 related deaths on July 16, including seven women, ages 102, 92, 90, 89, 82, 72 and 70, and 10 men. Two were 76, and the rest were ages, 98, 88, 84, 77, 73, 71, 70 and 68. The death toll increased to 297.
At least 210 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 11, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; seven by Jacaranda Manor; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Walton Place; and five at Boca Ciega Center.
In addition, three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, Grand Villa of Largo, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, North Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Stirling House I, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms.
DOH confirmed 16 deaths on July 15, including 10 women, ages 97, 96, 88, 86, 79, 76, 64, 62, 55, 51; and six men, ages 85, 81, 80, 76, 67 and 62. The death toll increased to 280.
DOH confirmed 26 COVID-related deaths on July 14, including 15 women, ages 95, 92, 87, 80, 75, 74, 73, 66 and 69, and two ages 91, two ages 78, and two ages 76; and 11 men, ages 93, 86, 85, 83, 77, 62, 57, 41 and three ages 76. The death toll is up to 264.
DOH reported seven deaths on July 13, including four women, ages 100, 92, 87 and 69; and three men, two ages 86 and a 73-year-old. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released death investigations the same day on four long-term care residents who died July 9, including a 62-year-old man from Jacaranda Manor, a 76-year-old woman from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, a 96-year-old woman from The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete and a 73-year-old man from Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 12 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 15, which is one more than reported on July 12.
In Pinellas, one death also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, nine in 45-54, 20 in 55-64, 50 in 65-74, 91 in 75-84 and 120 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 16 to extend the local state of emergency through July 24. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places where social distancing, (keeping 6 feet apart), is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, said some signs point to good results from the local mask order and the state order that closed bars in terms of recent number of cases and positivity rates from testing. However, the county’s death rate is up compared to past weeks.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said most people were complying with the mask order, and less than 10 complaints a day were coming in about those not wearing one. He reminded the public that some may have medical reasons that prevent them from wearing a mask.
The county also is looking into reports of restaurants operating as a bar and bars without a food license that have been open. Gualtieri said he knew of two bars that had been open when they shouldn’t have been. He said they have since shut down.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count passes 315,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 311,775 on Thursday. Another 4,135 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 315,775 — 13,965 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,677, which is 156 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 105 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 19,825 have been hospitalized statewide, which is 491 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,819,000 had been tested statewide as of July 15 with an average rate of 11.2% coming back as positive, which is down from 11.3% on July 14, but up from 10.8% on July 13, up from 10.7% on July 12, 10.4% on July 11 up from 10.2% on July 10, 10% on July 9, 9.8% on July 8, 9.6% on July 7, 9.4% on July 6, up from 9.2% on July 5, 9% on July 4As of July 15, 3,382 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,163.
Looking at daily results, 15.42% of 98,377 tests on July 15 were positive, 13.59% of 64,132 tests on July 14, 15.03% of 52,395 on July 13, 12.9% of 97,783 on July 12, 13.62% of 123,501 on July 11, 15.3% of 73,733 on July 10, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 on July 7, 19.3% of 39,169 on July 6, 17.25% of 36,930 on July 5 and 17.03% of 58,080 on July 4.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week. Pinellas County School District is making plans; however, many are concerned about returning to in-person classes.
The public asked the county commission to do something about schools opening during a July 16 meeting; however, that decision is up to the local school board and the Department of Education.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases near 3.5 million with 137,420 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,499,771 with 137,420 deaths compared to 3,434,636 with 136,493 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 13,598,273 with 584,990 deaths compared to 13,360,401 with 579,546 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.