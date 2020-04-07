Eight more cases of coronavirus were reported in Pinellas County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health, bringing the total to 380 — that’s 18 more than the number reported on Monday morning.
The county’s death toll remains at eight.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 14,504 with 283 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 346, and 34 are non-Florida residents. Most are men, 199, and 181 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Sixty-six people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 344 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. The county’s hotspots are St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo. Ninety-seven of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 81 are from Clearwater, 50 from Largo, 22 from Seminole, 21 from Palm Harbor, 18 from Tarpon Springs, 12 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, five from Safety Harbor, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Tuesday morning that 7,051 people had been tested in Pinellas with 6,602 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 61. DOH said 5.4% of test results were coming back as positive.
The county’s death toll stands at eight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include a 40-year-old woman who died March 30, an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases more than 14,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 14,065 on Tuesday morning compared to 13,214 on Monday night. Another 439 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 14,504 — 875 more than the number reported Monday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 283, which is 29 more than the number reported Monday night. DOH reports that 1,777 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 14,504 cases, 1,191 were travel-related, 2,506 had contact with a confirmed case, 817 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 9,551 are under investigation.
DOH reported Tuesday morning that 138,618 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 122,793 had tested negative. DOH says 10.5 percent of tests results were positive.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 368,533 with 11,008 deaths compared to 362,757 cases with 10,689 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. The number of global cases was up to 1,363,365 cases with 76,420 deaths compared to 1,337,749 cases and 74,169 deaths reported Monday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
