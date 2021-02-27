For the first five days this week, Feb. 22-26, Florida Department of Health reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 66,412. Twenty-one more died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,440.
Last week, Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 1,866 new cases and 57 deaths, 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was a decrease over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,903,682 with 31,280 deaths as of Feb. 26. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 3:45 p.m. Feb. 27 in the United States, cases totaled 28.525 million with 511,787 deaths compared to nearly 28.168 million with 499,902 deaths at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Globally, 113.65 million cases and 2.5 million deaths were reported compared to 111.63 million cases were reported with 2.47 million deaths on Feb. 22.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 64,782 residents and 1,630 non-residents. More cases were in females, 34,577 (53%), to 30,162 in males. Gender was unknown in 43. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,240 residents and 52 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (737 of 3,141) on Saturday with 23% capacity (77 of 337) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except AdventHealth North Pinellas. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:37 a.m. Feb. 27, 207 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 47 in ICU and 25 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.97% of 4,091 test results on Feb. 26 were positive, 4.51% of 5,753 results on Feb. 25, 3.74% of 7,674 on Feb. 24, 5.48% of 4,209 on Feb. 23, 6.58% of 2,569 on Feb. 22, 7.31% of 3,016 on Feb. 21, 5.85% of 2,720 on Feb. 20, 6.04% of 4,916 on Feb. 19, 6.28% of 5,510 on Feb. 18, 6.45% of 3,349 on Feb. 17, 5.88% of 4,734 on Feb. 16, 8.38% of 2,603 on Feb. 15, 7.14% of 2,056 on Feb. 14, 5.40% of 2,646 on Feb. 13, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,648 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Feb. 27. St. Petersburg has the most with 23,817 cases, 12,757 are Clearwater residents, 7,091 from Largo, 4,516 from Palm Harbor, 3,522 from Seminole, 3,271 from Pinellas Park, 2,349 from Tarpon Springs, 2,123 from Dunedin, 1,292 from Oldsmar, 1,036 from Safety Harbor, 540 from Clearwater Beach, 523 from Gulfport, 296 from Indian Rocks Beach, 279 from Kenneth City, 269 from South Pasadena, 251 from Belleair, 185 from Madeira Beach, 104 from Belleair Beach, 99 from Tierra Verde, 81 from Crystal Beach, 71 from St. Pete Beach, 56 from North Redington Beach, 51 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 18 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 56 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
So far this week, Feb. 22-27, DOH has reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths, upping the death toll to 1,440. From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new deaths.
Deaths had been declining in recent weeks. DOH reported only 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 26, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 17 in the 35-44 group (1%), 40 in 45-54 (3%), 116 in 55-64 (8%), 293 in 65-74 (20%), 426 in 75-84 (30%) and 542 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 854 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,010 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 986 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners extended the local state of emergency through March 5 during a Feb. 23 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.9 million with 31,280 deaths
DOH reported another 1,868,769 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 26 with 34,913 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,903,682 — 5,459 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 30,734. DOH also reported that 546 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 31,280, 118 more than yesterday.
So far this week, Feb. 22-26, DOH has reported 30,759 new cases and 685 deaths. For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
The week prior, Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 79,242 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 26. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 5.61% of 92,006 test results on Feb. 26 were positive, 5.17% of 108,606 results on Feb. 25, 5.22% of 118,895 on Feb. 24, 5.98% of 110,696 on Feb. 23, 6.50% of 79,914 on Feb. 22, 6.82% of 56,208 on Feb. 21, 6.32% of 73,873 on Feb. 20, 5.74% of 117,316 as of Feb. 19, 5.85% of 106,831 on Feb. 18, 6.39% of 73,950 on Feb. 17, 6.43% of 105,132 on Feb. 16, 6.63% of 94,079 on Feb. 15, 6.83% of 51,627 on Feb. 14, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 26, statewide, 1,330,982 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,642,800 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 143,999 doses have been administered including 66,307 receiving the first dose and 77,692 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 85,188 and 58,404 males with 407 unknown; and 104,648 were white, 5,868 were Black and 3,734 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 311,638 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 263,139 and Broward with 252,390 doses. DOH also reported that 77,152 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 670,691 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 386,416 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 145,941. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 with only 20,595 ages 16-24 completing the two-dose series.
In Pinellas, 31,953 ages 65-74 have received both doses, 15,767 ages 75-84 and 7,902 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.