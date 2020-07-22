Hospital VIPs urge Pinellas commissioners to extend state of emergency

Three hospital executives and two medical experts joined Pinellas County commissioners for their July 21 in-person/virtual meeting in the Magnolia Room at the Extension Office in Largo. Top row, from left, is Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, a shot of the meeting room, Bryan Zumwalt, the county’s director for the Office of Technology and Innovation and meeting moderator, and Commissioner Karen Seel; middle row, from left, Dr. Angus Jameson, Dr. Larry Feinman, Jason Dunkel, Dr. Ulyee Choe; bottom row, from left, Dr. Nishant Anand, and Don Crowell with the county attorney’s office. They all attended virtually.