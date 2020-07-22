Hospital VIPs urge Pinellas commissioners to extend state of emergency

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously July 21 to extend the local state of emergency and the order to wear facial coverings in indoor places through July 31.
Before the vote, three hospital administrators provided updates about the effect of COVID-19 on their operations.
Dr. Larry Feinman, chief medical officer for HCA hospitals in west Florida, prefaced his remarks by saying “I hope you’ll strongly consider extending the local state of emergency.”
He added that while conditions weren't worse, they weren’t better.
“We’ve not made a huge dent in flattening the curve,” he said.
Some hospitals have stopped doing elective surgeries to free up capacity for COVID patients, he said.
He pointed out that the overall age for COVID patients had been dropping, while numbers of patients were rising on almost a daily basis. He said two of his four HCA hospitals were at capacity or 90% of capacity for ICU patients with 82% of them on a ventilator.
He said 10 patients were on an ECMO machine, which replaces the function of the heart and lungs for those critically ill. He said the oldest patient on the life-saving machine is 59 and the youngest is 27 with the average age at 46.
“Make no mistake, younger people are getting sick,” he said. “I strongly urge you to continue your emergency order and require masking in public.”
Commissioner Janet Long asked about the availability of the drug remdesivir used to treat COVID-19 patients. Feinman said supplies had just been replenished, but the drug was in short supply and was coming from the federal government.
He said hospitals also were using convalescent plasma to treat patients, which comes from blood donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Transfusing plasma from a person that has recovered into a patient with an active infection can boost their immune system and may help them recover. For more information on how to donate, visit oneblood.org.
Feinman said the recent surge in COVID cases was putting stress on hospital staff. He said he had applied to the state for nurses.
Jason Dunkel, president and CEO of AdventHealth North Pinellas, said hospitals were better prepared today to meet the challenge of caring for COVID-19 patients than they were in March and April when personal protective equipment had been in support supply.
“The biggest issue is a staffing shortage,” he said, describing it as a “perfect storm.”
He said in July staff was reduced for the summer and some had gotten sick with COVID. Then support was needed for long-term care facilities. He said the use of skilled nursing facilities to place COVID-19 patients that didn’t need hospital care, but couldn’t be released back to a long-term care facility was helping.
He also said there was a need to get test results back quicker so his staff didn’t have to wait so long to know if they could come back to work.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas, said faster test results remained a priority. However, some of the reagents needed for rapid testing remain in short supply.
Dr. Nishant Anand, chief medical officer and executive vice president at BayCare, also talked about the need to get faster test results. He agreed with Choe that the supply of reagents was the limiting factor.
He said his hospital also was seeing more COVID-19 patients than before and the numbers keep increasing. He said some were coming from long-term care facilities but since June more had been younger. Now, they are all age groups.
He said currently ICU capacity and ventilator supplies were OK as was the supply for personal protective equipment, but staffing is a challenge.
“We have enough beds, but we need staff,” he said.
Long asked the hospital administrators what they should say to those in the community that think COVID-19 is a hoax and that hospitals are fine. She said it was very frustrating to listen to those that say the face masks ordinance infringes on their rights.
“It’s not a hoax and it’s absurd to think that it is,” Feinman said, adding that the novel coronavirus had a high death rate for an easily communicable disease.
He said hospitals are not fine. They are struggling with staffing. ICUs are full.
“You don’t have the right to put others in danger,” he said, adding it could be 14 days before a person has symptoms. “It’s disrespectful to not wear a mask.”
He also said those that think it is a hoax and that hospitals are benefiting are wrong, pointing to the fact that many hospitals have had to halt elective surgeries, which he said was a “sign of the seriousness.”
Long asks what the county planned to do if the governor didn’t extend the statewide emergency order or the order to allow virtual meetings to continue. She said the in-person/virtual meeting on July 21 “was bad optics.”
The commission scheduled the in-person meeting to conduct several public hearings.
County Administrator Barry Burton said commissioners had another meeting scheduled on July 30. He said there might be news about what Gov. Ron DeSantis planned to do going into August. Commission Chair Pat Gerard advocated going back to virtual meetings as long as it was allowed. The governor’s order that allows virtual meetings expires Aug. 1. The statewide emergency order doesn’t expire until Sept. 6.
Commissioner Ken Welch asked if it was too early to tell if the face mask order was having any affect.
Choe said the county’s seven-day rolling case average was down to 323 a day and the seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to between 8-9%.
On July 16, Choe reported the case count average at 369 a day and the positivity rate was 8.7%.
He said he would like to think that the mask order and the bar closures had made an impact, but he said the county had also been testing more, so it was most likely a combination of factors.
Dr. Angus Jameson, medical director for the county’s Emergency Medical Services, said having more testing sites had helped to take some of the load off emergency rooms, where people had been going to get tested.
He said he thought the masks were having some effect as well as more people practicing social distancing. He said people were self-regulating their behavior.
“As a community we have some ability to fight this virus,” he said. “We’re not defenseless.”
