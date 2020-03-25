Coronavirus cases in Pinellas climb up to 50 as of March 25

Pinellas County had 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of Wednesday, March 25, which is five more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday.
A 67-year-old man from Pinellas died March 23 — the first death attributed to the coronavirus in the county.
According to DOH, 46 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and four are non-residents. Sixteen are hospitalized. Thirty-two cases are in men and 18 are in women. Thirty-six are travel-related and 14 are not travel-related. Ages range from 21-83. The average age is 52.
DOH provided the city of residence for 41 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. Nine are St. Petersburg residents, nine are from Clearwater, eight from Largo, three from Seminole, three from Tarpon Springs, two each from Gulfport and Dunedin and one each from Belleair, Clearwater Beach, Palm Harbor, Indian Rocks Beach and Pinellas Park.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 839 had been tested in Pinellas as of Wednesday morning. Fifty were positive and 746 were negative. Results were pending for 43. The number under surveillance was not provided.
State numbers
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,682 compared to 1,330 reported on Tuesday. Another 99 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 1,682, up from 1,412 reported the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 22.
DOH reported that 18,289 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 1,233. As of Wednesday morning, 1,439 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 55,568 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 803 deaths on Wednesday morning compared to 46,485 cases with 591 deaths reported on Tuesday. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 441,187 with 19,770 deaths compared to 395,647 cases and 17,241 deaths reported yesterday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.