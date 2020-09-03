Pinellas Commission extends state of emergency, face mask order through Sept. 11

CLEARWATER — After listening to public comments for and against extending the local state of emergency and mandatory wearing of facial coverings during a Sept. 3 work session, the Pinellas County Commission agreed unanimously to extend both until Sept. 11.
For those keeping score like Commissioner Ken Welch, citizens speaking in favor were in the majority with 14 in support to 10 that were opposed to continuing the requirement to wear face masks. Both sides offered opposing arguments. Those opposed say face masks should be a personal choice and again asked the commission to provide specific criteria that would lead to lifting of the mandate. Those in favor said it is a public health issue and face masks should be required as long as necessary.
Commissioner Janet Long pointed out that commissioners were elected officials, not magicians. She said the virus was new and evolving.
“To be able to predict its end is not humanly possible,” she said.
She fears making a “horrific mistake” by trying to resume normal activities too soon. She said in other places where officials had moved too quickly, the results had been “a life-altering mistake.”
Still, it is true that Pinellas seems to be making progress in its fight to slow the community spread of COVID-19. County Administrator Barry Burton said the numbers of new cases and deaths, as well as the rate of positive tests results, were better. However, he also said the county had better numbers in May just before the spike in mid-June and July.
He said there had not yet been enough time to see what the effect of reopening schools might be. He said School Superintendent Michael Grego supports continuing the mask mandate, which Burton said was a “minimum step we can do to prevent spread in the community.”
Commission Chair Pat Gerard asked the District Six Medical Examiner Dr. Jon Thogmartin to attend the meeting to talk about the latest controversy surrounding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent release of information that said only 6% of COVID-19 related death certificates had the virus listed as the single cause of death. The others had other medical issues (comorbidities) along with COVID-19.
Thogmartin said the CDC’s statement was not unexpected. COVID alone does not typically kill healthy people, although it does occur, he said. However, for the large number of people who live with chronic illnesses contracting COVID-19 could prove deadly.
He used an example of a person swimming in deep water. He said a good swimmer, who was in good health, probably would not drown unless they experienced a cramp or some other unexpected event. However, if that same person was drinking alcohol, it would increase their risk of drowning, and alcohol would be considered as a contributing factor to their death.
He listed a number of health conditions that might cause that swimmer to have a higher risk for drowning, including age, hypertension, diabetes, smoking, cardio issues, which could be contributing factors to the cause of death from drowning. Those same conditions could contribute to a death from COVID-19.
He said 40%-60% of Americans have a chronic illness and are at risk of dying from COVID-19.
Thogmartin says you can’t “write-off” COVID deaths that involve other chronic conditions. People with the conditions would not have died when they did without becoming infected with the virus.
Thogmartin did have some good news. He said the number of deaths in Pinellas seemed to have peaked with the weekly death count going down from a high of 125 to 22.
While a decreasing death count shows improvement, most commissioners agreed it was best to continue status quo to avoid having an outbreak that would create a need for another shut down. They also said they should rely on science to make their decision, which should not be political. Some speakers threatened commissioners that are up for election in November, while others voiced support.
Welch showed recommendations from the CDC that he said were the same as those contained in the county’s ordinance that requires wearing of facial covering in indoor places where social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, cannot be maintained.
“This is how we live with COVID until we have a vaccine,” he said. “Let’s not make this political.”
Commissioner Kathleen Peters asked how comorbidities affect the numbers who die each year from the flu. Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, said comorbidities create high risks for all infections, including the flu. He said a person could have cancer, but die from respiratory failure.
Peters also objected to comments that some of the people opposed to mandatory face masks weren’t using science. She said there was lots of science available, so it depended on what you read. She continues to maintain that wearing wet facial coverings is dangerous and can cause respiratory illness.
She said people need to wash their mask every day and change it if it gets wet. She also talked about new information coming out as more is learned about the virus.
She is worried about “fatigue” in the community and understands the need to know when this will end. She would like to give the community a break, although she believes there will be another spike at some time and rules may be needed again.
Gerard agreed that more education about the use of facial coverings would be good. Commissioner Dave Eggers would like to start educating residents on ways to improve their health in general through nutrition and exercise.
Eggers said community fatigue is more than just face masks; he said it is also about the lack of socializing. He said the question is, “How do we do this better together.”
Gerard also would like to more educating ahead of the flu season.
“This year, more than any other year, people need to get a flu shot,” Choe said.
Nationwide less than 50% get a flu vaccination each year and even fewer in Pinellas, he said. Flu season begins in October and lasts until early spring. It usually peaks in Pinellas in late January or early February.
COVID-19 and the flu share some of the same symptoms, which will make it more difficult for healthcare providers.
“I encourage everyone to get a flu shot this year,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.