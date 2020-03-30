Pinellas County’s coronavirus cases up to 126 with five deaths

Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases are up to 126, according to information released at 11 a.m. Monday, March 30, by the Florida Department of Health — that’s 10 more than the number reported Sunday night. No new deaths were reported.
DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male Sunday night, bringing the county’s death toll to five.
DOH Pinellas reported Saturday morning that three county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead are males, age 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. No additional information was readily available.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
According to the latest report, 109 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 17 are non-residents. Forty-one were hospitalized. Seventy-four cases were men and 52 were women. Ages range from 15-83. The average age is 53.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 109 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. Twenty-seven are St. Petersburg residents, 24 are from Clearwater, 20 from Largo, seven from Seminole, six from Tarpon Springs, four each from Dunedin and Palm Harbor, three each from Gulfport and Clearwater Beach, two each from Pinellas Park, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Safety Harbor, and one each from Madeira Beach, Oldsmar and South Pasadena.
DOH reported that 2,405 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Monday morning with 2,227 testing negative. One test was inconclusive and results were pending for 52.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
The County Commission is scheduled to meet on extending the emergency order and safer at home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 5,276 Monday morning compared to 4,768 reported last night. Another 197 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 5,474, up from 4,950 reported on Sunday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 63, which is three more than the number reported last night. DOH reports that 652 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 5,473 cases, 598 are travel-related, 749 had contact with a confirmed case, 394 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 3,535 are under investigation. DOH reported that 55,193 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 48,225 had tested negative.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 143,532 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 2,572 deaths compared to 139,675 cases with 2,436 deaths reported on Sunday night. The number of global cases was up to 741,030 cases with 35,114 deaths compared to 718,685 cases and 33,881 deaths reported last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Updated city of residence information.