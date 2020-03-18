In an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Roman Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg announced March 18 that the public celebration of Masses would be suspended.
Bishop Gregory Parkes announced in a press release that he has dispensed parishioners from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass for as long as the suspension is in effect.
Parkes also asked churches to remain open for private prayer and to make efforts to be creative and adapt to the current circumstances.
“We will provide other opportunities to remain in spiritual solidarity during this period. Remember that Christ abides with us and we can always be united in spirit and in prayer,” said Parkes.
Parishioners also have the option to view a live stream of Mass from their local parish or from the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg on Monday through Saturday at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 10 a.m. The Cathedral has also started a “Live Church Cam” that is focused on the altar and the Tabernacle, where the Holy Eucharist is held in repose.
To find a local live stream of a Catholic Mass, visit www.CatholicMassOnline.org. Catholics are urged to visit www.dosp.org for a list of Frequently Asked Questions and other resources.
Schools update
Parkes has directed that all Catholic school and Early Childhood center buildings will be closed to students through April 15. March 18-20 and March 30-April 15 will be virtual/online school days.
The Diocese of St. Petersburg is comprised of approximately 480,000 Catholics from five counties.