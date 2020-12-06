So far this month, Florida Department of Health has reported 1,653 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 34,899 as of Dec. 6. Fourteen more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 925.
Since Nov. 30, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 have been reported and 23 deaths.
Weekly case counts and the number of deaths have been steadily increasing. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported, which is 161 more cases and 19 more deaths than last week.
From Nov. 16-22, 1,769 more cases and 13 deaths were reported — 438 more cases than the week prior. From Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported — 350 more cases than the week before.
From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported. From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,058,074 with 19,423 deaths on Dec. 6. Florida joined California and Texas and is the third state to have more than 1 million cases. In the United States, cases totaled 14,705,821 with 281,854 deaths. Globally, more than 66.9 million cases have been reported with over 1.53 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 34,306 residents and 593 non-residents. More cases were in females, 18,348 (53%), to 15,919 in males. Gender was unknown in 26. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Fifteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,948 residents and 31 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 32% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,061 of 3,301) on Sunday with 19% capacity (65 of 335) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Dec. 6, 207 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 58 in ICU and 21 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 6.19% of 4,383 test results on Dec. 5 were positive, 6.09% of 6,708 results on Dec. 4, 5.18% of 4,865 on Dec. 3, 6.06% of 5,468 on Dec. 2, 5.99% of 3,658 on Dec. 1 and 6.19% of 2,454 results on Nov. 30 were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Dec. 6. St. Petersburg has the most with 13,486 cases, 6,703 are Clearwater residents, 3,618 from Largo, 2,194 from Palm Harbor, 1,811 from Seminole, 1,691 from Pinellas Park, 1,170 from Tarpon Springs, 1,005 from Dunedin, 644 from Oldsmar, 497 from Safety Harbor, 283 from Clearwater Beach, 249 from Gulfport, 170 from Kenneth City, 166 from South Pasadena, 141 from Indian Rocks Beach, 93 from Belleair, 81 from Madeira Beach, 54 from Belleair Beach, 48 from Crystal Beach, 37 from Tierra Verde, 32 from St. Pete Beach, 29 from North Redington Beach, 24 from Bay Pines, 20 from Treasure Island, seven from Lealman, six from Belleair Bluffs, five from Redington Shores, five from Ozona, four from Redington Beach, three from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 24 as missing.
Since March, 4,699 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Since Dec. 1, 14 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Pinellas, upping the death toll to 925. No further details were available.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, nine in the 35-44 group (1%), 26 in 45-54 (3%), 79 in 55-64 (9%), 181 in 65-74 (20%), 284 in 75-84 (31%) and 341 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 627 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 873 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 769 deaths, or 10%.
DOH reported nine more COVID-19 related deaths on Dec. 1, including one woman age 97 and eight men ages 91, 90, 85, 82, 79, 71, 74 and 67.
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 30, four deaths on Nov. 29 and 10 deaths on Nov. 28, including four women ages 89, 89, 84, 28 and two men ages 88 and 70. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 27 and three on Nov. 25.
DOH reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 24, upping the death toll to 881. New deaths confirmed included six women ages 96, 91, 85, 79, 76 and 69, and five men ages 86, 86, 84, 84 and 78.
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 23, upping the death toll to 872. No further details were available.
DOH reported one COVID-19 related death on Nov. 21, a 105-year-old woman. DOH reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 19. No details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 18 and confirmed the death of an 86-year-old man.
DOH reported four COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 17, including two women ages 88 and 82 and two men ages 55 and 53. DOH reported one COVID-19 related death on Nov. 16: a 72-year-old man.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 15 and DOH three more on Nov. 14. The Nov. 14 line list listed five deaths: two women ages 94 and 80, and three men ages 85, 77 and 56.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 13. DOH reported 11 deaths on Nov. 12, including five women ages 97, 83, 71, 72 and 66 and six men ages 79, 75, 71, 71, 63 and 49. DOH reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 11, including two women ages 43 and 42 and two men ages 58 and 55.
DOH reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and 67-year-old man on Nov. 10. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Nov. 9 or 8. DOH reported the death of a 70-year-old man on Nov. 6, upping the death toll to 831.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 5 and confirmed the deaths of two men, ages 77 and 75. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 4. No further details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 3. No further details were available.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Dec. 11.
Burton, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, County Commission Chair Pat Gerard, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard attended a Dec. 3 press conference designed to focus attention on the need for residents to comply with an ordinance that required wearing face mask in indoor places and social distancing.
We want to stay open and we want to stay safe,” Burton said in a press release. “We want our businesses to thrive and we want to help them in doing these simple measures to keep everybody safe so we can continue to operate just as we are.”
Gualtieri reported that deputies had recently visited local businesses and found that 40% of bars and 8% of restaurants were in violation of the countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect.
The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order preventing local governments from fining residents for violating local ordinances meant to help fight COVID-19; however, the governor’s order does not protect businesses.
“Fines and penalties are not suspended for businesses, so if we have to go down that path we can,” Gualtieri said. “We don’t want to. We need the businesses, again, to help us help you — to help the community.”
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1 million with 18,916 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,040,727 on Sunday. Another 17,347 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 1,058,074 — 49,908 more than the number reported on Dec. 1.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 19,177 deaths, which is 498 more than the number reported Tuesday. DOH also reported that 246 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 19,423.
DOH reports that 56,457 residents have been hospitalized statewide. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.86% of 96,450 test results on Dec. 5 were positive, 7.31% of 129,828 results on Dec. 4, 7.50% of 122,900 on Dec. 3, 8.19% of 119,180 on Dec. 2, 9.15% of 98,034 on Dec. 1, and 8.76% of 89,590 results on Nov. 30 were positive.
National cases up to 14.7 million with 281,854 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 5 p.m. Dec. 6, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 14,705,821 with 281,854 deaths compared to 13,666,470 with 268,880 deaths at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. The number of global cases increased to 66,922,477 with 1,533,682 deaths compared to 63,636,008 with 1,474,213 deaths on Tuesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
