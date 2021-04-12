For the third consecutive week, COVID-19 cases increased in Pinellas County. Florida Department of Health reported 1,679 new cases and five more deaths during the week of April 5-11, bringing the case count to 75,108 and the death toll to 1,565.
From March 29-April 4, DOH reported 1,590 new cases and six deaths. From March 22-28, DOH reported 1,457 more cases and 28 deaths, the first increase in a month.
From March 15-21, DOH added 1,190 cases and 16 deaths to the count. From March 8-14, 1,231 cases and 29 deaths were reported, which was down from March 1-7, when DOH reported 1,315 more cases and 30 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, 2020, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 2,125,846 with 34,920 deaths as of April 11. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5 p.m. April 12 in the United States, cases totaled 31.247 million with 562,428 deaths. Globally, 136.3 million cases and 2.94 million deaths were reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 73,264 residents and 1,844 non-residents. More cases were in females, 39,017 (53%), to 34,203 in males. Gender was unknown in 44. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,638 residents and 68 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (828 of 3,357) on Monday with 24% capacity (80 of 328) in ICU beds. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. April 5, 193 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 44 in ICU and 18 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.25% of 702 test results on April 11 were positive, 8.09% of 2,941 results on April 10, 7.24% of 4,342 on April 9, 5.47% of 5,045 on April 8, 5.74% of 5,452 on April 7, 8.79% of 2,427 on April 6, 6.87% of 2,277 on April 5, 7.40% of 1,826 on April 4, 7.25% of 2,687 on April 3, 6.09% of 3,533 on April 2 and 5.26% of 4,990 on April 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,841 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 9% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, April 12. St. Petersburg has the most with 26,809 cases, 14,372 are Clearwater residents, 7,961 from Largo, 5,143 from Palm Harbor, 4,008 from Seminole, 3,790 from Pinellas Park, 2,660 from Tarpon Springs, 2,376 from Dunedin, 1,499 from Oldsmar, 1,205 from Safety Harbor, 592 from Clearwater Beach, 586 from Gulfport, 332 from Indian Rocks Beach, 309 from Kenneth City, 296 from South Pasadena, 290 from Belleair, 227 from Madeira Beach, 117 from Belleair Beach, 116 from Tierra Verde, 91 from Crystal Beach, 81 from St. Pete Beach, 61 from North Redington Beach, 61 from Treasure Island, 35 from Bay Pines, 34 from Lealman, 20 from Redington Shores, 16 from Belleair Bluffs, 11 from Ozona, 10 from Redington Beach, eight from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 117 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported five new COVID-19 related deaths during the week of April 5-11 – one less than the week of March 29-April 4.
DOH confirmed 28 deaths during the week of March 22-28. From March 15-21, 14 deaths were reported and 29 were reported from March 8-14 — one less than the 30 reported during the week of March 1-7.
As of April 11, two deaths have been reported in the 15-24 age group, six deaths in the 25-34 age group, 19 in the 35-44 group (1%), 45 in 45-54 (3%), 128 in 55-64 (8%), 324 in 65-74 (21%), 455 in 75-84 (29%) and 586 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 890 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,062 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 1,007 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County has extended its state of local emergency for COVID-19 through April 16. The extension was issued by County Administrator Barry Burton by delegated authority from the County Commission.
It keeps in effect a county ordinance requiring face coverings within public places, and restaurants and bars to serve only patrons who are seated.
The County Commission will discuss a further extension during its regular meeting on April 13.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases exceed 2.125 million with 34,920 deaths
DOH reported 2,085,745 cases in Florida residents as of April 11 with 40,101 in nonresidents to bring the total to 2,125,846 — 1,613 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 34,056. DOH also reported that 664 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 34,920, 235 more than the number reported on April 10.
From April 5-11, DOH reported 40,540 new cases and 556 deaths, which was an increase from March 29-April 4, with 37,927 new cases and 483 deaths. From March 22-28, DOH reported 36,168 new cases and 483 deaths, which was an increase from the week of March 15-21 when 31,577 new cases and 449 deaths were reported.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 87,024 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of March 28. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 8.0% of 19,049 test results on April 11 were positive, 7.64% of 66,996 on April 10, 6.91% of 91,218 on April 9, 6.51% of 100,261 on April 8, 6.74% of 108,518 on April 7, 6.98% of 76,854 on April 6, 6.92% of 72,979 on April 5, 7.37% of 44,922 on April 4, 7.03% of 63,721 on April 3, 6.30% of 86,878 on April 2 and 6.09% of 97,513 on April 1.
Vaccination summary
As of April 11, statewide, 2,843,455 people had received only a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination with 473,416 completing the one-dose series and 3,974,549 completing the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14 and added the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to the mix the second week of March.
In Pinellas, 357,602 doses had been administered including 134,070 receiving only one dose and 223,532 completing the one- or two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 204,557 and 152,312 males with 338 unknown; and 263,504 were white, 15,788 were Black and 11,559 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 956,095 doses, followed by Broward with 658,865 and Palm Beach with 532,263 doses. DOH also reported that 168,809 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group with the most completing the series was 65-74 with 1,540,965, followed by ages 75-84 with 893,715, ages 55-64 with 694,213, ages 45-54 with 407,272, ages 35-44 with 299,037, ages 85 and older with 297,628, ages 25-34 with 221,829 and ages 16-24 with 93,306.
In Pinellas, 82,996 ages 65-74 have completed the series, 43,619 ages 75-84, 37,275 ages 55-64, 16,998 ages 45-54, 16,570 ages 85 and older, 12,606 ages 35-44, 10,040 ages 25-34 and 3,428 ages 16-24.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.