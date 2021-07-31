COVID-19 case numbers surging in Florida: Transmission rate high statewide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports an alarming uptick in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations nationwide, especially among young adults. Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are following the same trend and the transmission rate is high.
For the week of July 23-29, Florida Department of Health reported 110,477 new COVID-19 cases, upping the state’s cumulative total since March to 2,590,699.
The number of new cases each week has been steadily rising. For the week of July 16-22, DOH added 73,199 more cases to the tally. For the week of July 9-15, DOH reported 45,603 new cases, nearly twice as many as the 23,747 reported for the week of July 2-8. For the week of June 25-July 1, 15,978 new cases were reported and 11,873 during the week of June 18-24.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was up 58% compared to the week before when it increased by 106%. According to the CDC, Florida added the second highest number of cumulative cases per 100,000 in the last seven days at 481, trailing behind Louisiana at No. 1 with 573. Arkansas was third with 405.
The rate of deaths per 100,000 increased by 60% compared to 33% last week. DOH reported a death toll of 39,079 — 409 more than the week of July 16-22, when 282 new deaths were confirmed. DOH reported 231 deaths for July 9-15, 172 for July 2-8 and 213 for June 25-July 1.
The state’s positivity rate also has been steadily rising. DOH reported a new case positivity rate statewide of 18.1% for the week of July 23-29 compared to 15.1% last week, 11.5% the week of July 9-15 and 7.8% for July 2-8. DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases at 5.2% for June 25-July 1, 3.8% for the week of June 18-24, 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate increased to 16.7% compared to 14.2% for the week of July 16-22, 9.2% for July 9-15 and 6.1% for July 2-8. DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases in Pinellas at 3.7% for June 25-July 1, 3% for June 18-24, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
Pinellas County’s new case count increased by 4,164, an average of 595 cases a day, for the week of July 23-29. The cumulative case total climbed to 89,699.
For the week of July 16-22, the case count grew by 2,678, an average of 383.5 cases a day. DOH reported 1,365 new cases for the week of July 9-15, more than twice the 569 new cases for July 2-8.
DOH reported 393 new cases for June 25-July 1 and 347 new cases reported June 18-24. DOH reported 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is high with a 55% increase in cases over the past seven days compared to a 138% increase last week. New hospital admissions were up by 78% compared to 69% last week.
Nationwide, CDC is reporting significant increases in hospitalizations for ages 18 to 49 years. The rate for ages 18–49 years for the week ending July 10 increased by nearly 40% compared to week ending June 26.
AdventHealth West Florida Division is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases at its facilities, according to an update released July 30. An increase in hospitalizations has been seen at locations in Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Marion, Pasco and Pinellas counties.
Officials say more than 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
AdventHealth currently reports it has enough personal protective equipment, ventilators and other resources need to meet demand. Anyone entering the facilities is required to wear a mask and adhere to CDC guidelines.
CDC updated its guidance for fully vaccinated people July 27 due to the increasing number COVID-19 of cases and hospitalizations. It is now recommended that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings in areas with high or substantial transmission, regardless of vaccination status.
The Delta variant is currently the most prevalent and officials are concerned that vaccinated people infected with that variant can transmit the virus, which prompted the CDC to update its masking recommendation.
But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not changed his mind about requiring the use of face masks, especially in schools, which will be opening soon. Some school districts were considering requiring the use of masks as the infection rate increased. There is currently no vaccine for children under the age of 12.
DeSantis issued an executive order July 30 in response to some of the state’s school boards starting to consider face mask mandates. DeSantis said his executive order would protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671 in Pinellas.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 60%
CDC and other health officials say increasing the number of people who are fully vaccinated is the key to stopping the pandemic.
The Delta variant is more contagious than past versions and evidence is mounting to show it could be more serious. CDC says the highest rate of transmission with more serious cases is happening in areas with low vaccination rates. Currently, the vaccine is the most effective prevention measure available.
The vaccine not only prevents people from getting COVID-19 it also help keeps them from getting severely sick. Officials are urging unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue to wear masks and social distance.
The state’s vaccination rate for the week increased to 61% for ages 12 and older receiving at least one dose, up from 59% last week.
As of July 29, DOH reported that 11,757,156 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,710,580 receiving a first-dose only and 10,046,576 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to the DOH, 85% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 76% of ages 60-64, 67% of ages 50-59, 59% of ages 40-49, 49% of ages 30-39, 41% of ages 20-29 and 38% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 528,480 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 59%, up 1% from last week.
Department of Health in Pinellas is offering outreach events to help make it easier for people get vaccinated, including the following:
• Wednesday, Aug. 4: Stop by the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa, 105 N. Bayshore
Drive, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The outreach team will return on Aug. 26 to provide second doses to those who select the Pfizer vaccine.
• Friday, Aug. 6: Visit the Dali Museum, 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg, for your choice of Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the community room, 9:30-11 a.m. Those vaccinated will receive a voucher and a shopping tote.
• Saturday, Aug. 7: Come to the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for the first of two Pfizer vaccines or a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The staff will return on Sept. 18 to provide second Pfizer doses at the same location.
The outreach team continues to partner with Not My Son to provide vaccines at Friday evening events around St. Petersburg. For a schedule of events, visit www.stpete.org/mbsk. Vouchers are also provided at those events.
To find all locations where vaccines are provided, visit www.vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 5:21 p.m. July 31, 34.96 million cases and 613,110 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 197.7 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4.2 million deaths. In addition, more than 4 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
