Florida Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Monday night. The county’s cumulative case count is up to 607 — 15 more than the number reported on Sunday night.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11. The death toll remains at 16.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 27,058 with 823 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 782,159 with 41,816 deaths. Globally, nearly 2.5 million cases have been reported with 169,794 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 566 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were in white people, 13% were black, 6% were other and 3% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported that 132 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 118 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 21% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 73% were white, 19% black, 4% other and 3% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported almost 42% available bed capacity on Monday night with nearly 34% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Monday night, 10,683 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Pinellas with 10,007 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 60. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 160 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 565 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday night. St. Petersburg has the most with 166 cases, 104 are Clearwater residents, 75 from Largo, 70 from Seminole, 39 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 17 from Pinellas Park, eight each from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs and Kenneth City, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported 113 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Monday night, which was three more than the number reported this morning. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death count remains at 16. According to DOH, 15 of those who have died were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths were confirmed last week. Two deaths were reported on April 17. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 27,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 26,329 on Monday night. Another 729 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 27,058 — 398 more than the number reported this morning and 744 more than what DOH reported Sunday night.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information is on how many people have recovered.
The cumulative number of deaths in Florida increased to 823, which is 34 more than the number reported this morning and 49 more than what DOH reported on Sunday night. DOH reports that 4,000 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Monday night, 273,552 had been tested statewide with 244,711 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 27,058 statewide cases, 1,619 were travel-related, 7,456 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,342 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,912 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 780,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 a.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus in the United States were up to 782,159 with 41,816 deaths compared 760,570 with 40,702 reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 2,468,733 with 169,794 deaths compared to 2,424,419 with 166,256 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.