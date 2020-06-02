Largo the latest to cancel fireworks display

LARGO — The skies over Largo Central Park will be silent on the night of the Fourth of July after city leaders agreed on June 2 to cancel the city’s annual fireworks display.
Largo is the latest city to cancel its show citing mass gathering limitations instituted to halt the spread of COVID-19.
“Every year on the Fourth of July, we do a very significant celebration in Largo Central Park, including fireworks,” City Manager Henry Schubert said. “It is attended by many, many thousands of people — a crowd that is obviously impossible to socially distance.”
After weighing its options, the city of Clearwater on May 21 was one of the first to cancel its annual display, citing concerns over crowd control.
“It doesn’t matter how many police officers we have, it is not going to be fair or safe for either our citizens or our police officers,” said Mayor Frank Hibbard during a May 21 council meeting. “I think it’s tragic and disappointing, but it’s the right call.”
Many other cities followed suit, including St. Petersburg, Madeira Beach, Gulfport, Redington Shores, and Tarpon Springs.
Schubert said the other cancellations made it even more difficult to host the event.
“If we were to continue ours, (it) would just encourage more people to come to Largo Central Park, which could create even more of a health hazard situation,” he said.
Schubert said the city has a contract with a fireworks vendor that includes a 50% deposit, but the vendor is willing to let the city use the pyrotechnics for another holiday or event.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to reschedule the birthday celebration for Largo Central Park that we had to cancel,” he said.
Commissioner Michael Smith asked if city staff could organize another event in its place that could emphasize city pride such as a community cleanup.
Schubert said staff was looking into virtual events, but they would come up with something to celebrate the day.
But there are few substitutes for a fireworks show.
“We don’t like it, but we understand,” said Mayor Woody Brown, speaking on behalf of the City Commission.
LPD prepared
At the request of a commissioner, Schubert also discussed the readiness of the Largo Police Department in the wake of protests and, in some cases, rioting that have roiled the Tampa Bay area and the country.
“I can assure you that we have a very highly trained and very professional police department that is prepared to deal with any situations that may arise,” said Schubert, who added that he spoke with Police Chief Jeff Undestad about the issue.
Schubert said the department is staying proactive by monitoring social media to see if any events are planned. And if they need to deploy, they are prepared to handle the situation properly.
“If called upon, our officers are trained to de-escalate and calm situations,” he said. “We think that is very important. They are trained to treat all members of the public with dignity and respect. We acknowledge the right of the public to engage in peaceful protests. But I can assure you also that if we are called upon to assist any other local police agencies, that we are prepared to do that.”
In other news
Longtime City Attorney Alan Zimmet received plenty of praise from commissioners before they agreed to give him a pay increase.
Zimmet has provided legal services for the City Commission, Code Enforcement and Planning boards, city administration, and all city departments since 2000.
The 17th amendment to his contract increases his monthly retainer by 4% for both his services (from $11,785.10 to $12,256.50) and assistant city attorney services (from 10,078.55 to $10,481.92). Hourly rates for services not included in the retainer increase by $5 (from $240 to $245).