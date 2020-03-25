Pinellas reporting 54 cases of coronavirus with one death

Pinellas County had 54 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, which is four more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health that morning.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported March 24. A 67-year-old man from Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related nor did the man have contact with a confirmed case.
According to DOH as of March 25, 50 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and four are non-residents. Sixteen are hospitalized. Thirty-four cases are in men and 20 are in women. Thirty-eight are travel-related and 16 are not travel-related. Ages range from 21-83. The average age is 51.
DOH updated the city of residence for 46 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. Eleven are Clearwater residents, nine are from St. Petersburg, eight from Largo, four from Tarpon Springs, three from Seminole, two each from Gulfport and Dunedin and one each from Belleair, Clearwater Beach, Palm Harbor, Indian Rocks Beach, Pinellas Park, Redington Beach and South Pasadena.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 1,047 had been tested in Pinellas as of Wednesday evening. Fifty-four were positive and 941 were negative. Results were pending for 52. The number under surveillance was not provided.
State numbers
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,867 Wednesday evening compared to 1,682 that morning. Another 110 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 1,977, up from 1,682 reported at 11 Wednesday.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 23.
DOH reported that 23,723 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 1,581. As of Wednesday morning, 1,665 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 65,174 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 921 deaths compared to 55,568 cases of coronavirus with 803 deaths reported Wednesday morning. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 466,836 with 21,152 deaths compared to 441,187 with 19,770 deaths reported Wednesday morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.