Pinellas County had 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26 — 10 more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday night.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
According to DOH as of March 26, 58 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and six are non-residents. Nineteen are hospitalized. Forty-one cases are in men and 23 are in women. Forty are travel-related and 19 are not travel-related. Five are unknown. Ages range from 21-83. The average age is 51.
DOH updated the city of residence for 46 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday morning. Eleven are Clearwater residents, nine are from St. Petersburg, eight from Largo, four from Tarpon Springs, three from Seminole, two each from Gulfport and Dunedin and one each from Belleair, Clearwater Beach, Palm Harbor, Indian Rocks Beach, Pinellas Park, Redington Beach and South Pasadena.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 1,205 had been tested in Pinellas as of Thursday morning. Sixty-four were positive and 1,101 were negative. Results were pending for 40. Of those that have been tested, 1,184 are Florida residents and 21 are non-residents.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs.
State numbers
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 2,235 Thursday morning compared to 1,867 the night before. Another 120 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 2,355, up from 1,977 reported on Wednesday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 28.
DOH reported that 27,539 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 1,443. As of Thursday morning, 1,655 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 69,246 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 1,046 deaths compared to 65,174 cases and 921 deaths reported Thursday night. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 492,603 with 22,184 deaths compared to 466,836 with 21,152 deaths reported last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.