Pinellas to consider relaxing restrictions on pools and beaches

CLEARWATER — Any decision Pinellas County might make on reopening pools, beaches and potentially nonessential businesses will depend on two things: the governor and the data.
Commissioners will discuss possible next steps toward relaxing restrictions imposed to fight the novel coronavirus during a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard said during her April 24 briefing that whatever decisions are made will be based on a “measured data-driven approach.” She also said that staff had been monitoring the work being done by the governor’s “Re-open Florida Task Force,” so the county can be ready to coordinate its actions with the state.
After a lengthy discussion on April 21, the commission voted to extend the local state of emergency until May 1, including all the local restrictions, such as closure of beaches, public swimming pools and playgrounds.
However, commissioners acknowledged that what Gov. Ron DeSantis decides to do about the statewide safer-at-home order, which expires on April 30, would dictate what they will do in the future.
Gerard pointed out in her briefing that the governor could decide to extend the order, modify it or let it expire.
The governor’s order is why the commission passed a resolution calling for all nonessential businesses to close. If the governor allows the statewide order to expire, the commission seems to favor reverting back to the county’s original safer-at-home order that allows all businesses to operate using social distancing and other guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No discussion was given specifically to bars, which were closed by an executive order by the governor, or restaurants, which also have executive order restrictions.
Public pools and beaches
Opening pools and beaches seemed to be top of the public’s wish list. Several people have attended recent virtual meetings and many have sent in emails and have called requesting that they be opened. Not all residents agree that it is yet time, though.
The county’s beaches and beach parking lots have been closed since March 20. Public swimming pools and playgrounds have been closed since March 26, when the commission enacted the local safer-at-home order that included places of “public assemblage.”
County Administrator Barry Burton sent a memo to commissioners on April 24 outlining an approach to reopening the county. In his memo, he said that all the previous actions taken were “not to eradicate the virus because that is not possible.”
“Rather, the measures were implemented to slow the increased number of cases through social distancing so there is less opportunity to spread the virus,” he said.
He said gradual lifting of restrictions is now recommended.
“The next phase is not a return to normality, it is learning how to live with the pandemic while mitigating the impact on our community,” he said.
He outlines options for the commissioners’ consideration, which he said are based on an analysis of the “best available data,” as well as input from municipalities, health officials and others.
Step one would involve opening public beaches and beach parking lots, reopening of swimming pools, reopening of playgrounds and equipment at child care facilities, but keeping public playgrounds closed.
Burton explained in an email on Saturday that the recommendation to leave public playgrounds closed was based on the inability to maintain social distancing, unlike at beaches and pools where social distancing can be done.
Mixed reactions from municipalities
The county asked the municipalities and others, such as local chambers of commerce, for opinions about how to best reopen the county. Many talked about the best way to reopen businesses. Several municipalities included their opinions and plans about reopening beaches and/or pools. All recommended CDC distancing requirements.
The city of Indian Rocks Beach says when a decision is made to reopen the beaches it should include public parking areas and restrooms, which is included in Burton’s options. Belleair Shore supports full reopening of the beaches.
Tarpon Springs’ fire chief recommends leaving beaches and pools closed until after nonessential businesses have been reopened for 14 days. He says if beaches are allowed to open before people return to work, they will congregate there.
Treasure Island recommended reopening the beaches without opening parking lots. St. Pete Beach agreed, adding that “all businesses should be open before getting them to have a good time at the beach.”
Indian Shores recommended a more structured approach with beaches and pools opening on Mondays only with beach parking also open only on that day. Pools would be open at 50% capacity, which is a requirement included in Burton’s recommendations.
Madeira Beach recommended opening the beaches for exercise and fishing only.
Clearwater offered recommendations for three phases involving beach reopening. Phase one would have limited hours in the morning and afternoon for walking, jogging, swimming and other exercise only with beachgoers required to wear face coverings. Only certain parking lots would be open.
Sheriff releases statement in support
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri released a statement Saturday afternoon in support of opening beaches and pools. He echoed Burton’s statements about the reasons behind the safer-at-home orders.
“The purpose of the safer at home and other orders was to ‘flatten the curve’ and stop any rapid increase of COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our healthcare system,” he said. “These orders were never intended to eliminate COVID-19, nor is that possible at the present time, or the foreseeable future.”
He provided some recent data, including that the county has averaged about 15 new cases a day for the past 20 days, which includes the cases at nursing homes. He said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was stable at about 5%, compared to the statewide average of 10%.
He said it had been 23 days since the state hit its peak for daily deaths and 13 days since it hit the peak use of hospital resources.
“The hospital system in Pinellas County is in good shape and well under capacity of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators,” he said. “We are capable of handling any increase in COVID-19 cases which will likely occur once closures are lifted.”
Gualtieri also pointed out that the “people who caused the beach congestion — spring breakers — are long gone.”
“The people who are using the private beaches, which have remained open, are acting responsibly overall and adhering to the social distancing requirements,” he said.
The sheriff believes that residents “have adjusted to the new norm of social distancing” and will continue to act responsibly if the beaches and pools are opened. If they don’t, the sheriff’s office has the resources to “ensure compliance through a gentle reminder,” he said.
In his email on Saturday, Burton said the opening of pools and beaches should be part of a phased reopening of the county.
“One of the key issues is what action the governor will take on his order, which expires Thursday,” he said.
He said he would outline the options and risks factors on April 28, but anticipated being able to include the governor’s decisions, if they are known.
“If the governor does not have an announcement then, I will discuss with the commissioners our ideas and discuss whether we should act alone or meet again Thursday (April 30) to decide since the governor has to act by then or his order expires.”
